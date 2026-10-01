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Best new Lego sets October 2026, from PlayStation to the perfect retro Pokemon kit

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Which of the 20 new kits should you choose?

Lego PlayStation box on a wooden background
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)
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It's officially spooky season, but the scariest thing of all is how many good kits are dropping as part of the best new Lego sets in October 2026. The ultimate Pokemon model, a beloved console throwback, and the longest set Lego's ever made are all hitting shelves this month.

Actually, things are more festive in the world of Lego than they are creepy. The toy-maker is always working a few months ahead of schedule, so its Christmas range is arriving alongside the best Lego sets in October 2026. That means now is a good time to snap up any decorations you might like, or additions for your Christmas village if you have one.

Because there are so many cool additions this month (many of which give the best Lego sets a run for their money), I've narrowed things down to the cream of the crop here. If you only pick up one or two kits, I'd recommend making it these ones.

Want to see what else is on offer? No problem. You'll find every single new Lego set in October further below.

Best new Lego sets October 2026: Editor's choice

All new Lego sets in October 2026

If you want an overview of everything that's hitting shelves this October, here's a rundown of all the new Lego sets across the month.

Just remember, there are two gifts with purchase options this month: the adorable Lego Astro Bot (given away with purchases over $150) and Lego Darth Vader's Lightsaber, which comes with the Executor. Both are available until October 7, 2026, but only if you're a Lego Insider.

BrickHeadz

LEGO® Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain
Available October 1
LEGO® Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain: $39.99 at LEGO

This month's new BrickHeadz set recreates some of Doomsday's big players, but it's an odd lineup. Maybe more will drop later this year?

Icons

LEGO Bookstore: Book Nook
Available October 1
LEGO Bookstore: Book Nook: $149.99 at LEGO

With its trailing plants, eclectic floor-to-ceiling book shelves, and old-school touches (see that little typewriter?), this might be the perfect cozy book shop.

LEGO Holiday House
Available October 4
LEGO Holiday House: $119.99 at LEGO

The latest festive-themed set for Lego's Christmas village is very picturesque, and Lego Insiders can get it early from October 1.

Ideas

LEGO Wallace & Gromit
Available October 1
LEGO Wallace & Gromit: $99.99 at LEGO

This ode to the beloved British animation shouldn't be too intense a project to finish. More time for cheese and crackers, in other words.

LEGO Downton Abbey
Available October 4
LEGO Downton Abbey: $349.99 at LEGO

I hope you've brought your most glamorous get-up, because this new Lego set is the picture of sophistication. Lego Insiders can get it early from October 1.

Marvel

LEGO Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet
Available October 4
LEGO Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet: $59.99 at LEGO

This is the cheapest of the Doomsday sets, and it brings the new Quinjet design to bear with some must-have minifigures like Cyclops and Sam Wilson.

LEGO Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday
Available October 4
LEGO Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday: $99.99 at LEGO

This kit recreates one of the most iconic moments from Doomsday, and it's a treasure trove so far as minifigures go.

LEGO Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower
Available October 4
LEGO Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower: $109.99 at LEGO

The piece de resistance of the Doomsday range is this recreation of Avengers Tower, complete with most of the Thunderbolts (along with Human Torch and Dr. Doom, because of course).

Other

LEGO Playstation™
Available October 1
LEGO Playstation™: $179.99 at LEGO

This is a near-1:1 replica of the original PlayStation console that started it all, with hidden secrets fans should appreciate. Act fast and you'll get a free Astro Bot figure with it.

LEGO Buddy the Elf
Available October 1
LEGO Buddy the Elf: $39.99 at LEGO

This ended up with a rather... mixed reception from fans, though I'll have no bad word said about that puffin.

LEGO Santa's Holiday Countdown
Available October 1
LEGO Santa's Holiday Countdown: $59.99 at LEGO

This might be my favorite of the new Lego sets for Christmas; it's heartwarmingly festive but also practical.

LEGO Santa's Holiday Sleigh Adventure
Available October 1
LEGO Santa's Holiday Sleigh Adventure: $29.99 at LEGO

Want a classic Santa and sleigh to go with your Lego Christmas village? This will do the job nicely.

LEGO Christmas Stocking
Available October 1
LEGO Christmas Stocking: $34.99 at LEGO

If you like more decorative Lego sets, it doesn't get much better than this. I don't think you'll fit much in that particular stocking, though...

LEGO Holiday Ornament Selection 2
Available October 1
LEGO Holiday Ornament Selection 2: $12.99 at LEGO

If you'd like to add a Lego touch to your Christmas tree, these models are perfect.

LEGO Up-Scaled Mrs. Claus Minifigure
Available October 1
LEGO Up-Scaled Mrs. Claus Minifigure: $59.99 at LEGO

We got an Up-Scaled Santa last year, so it's only right that Mrs. Claus gets the same treatment for 2026.

Pokemon

LEGO Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball
Available October 1
LEGO Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball: $299.99 at LEGO

This is the first true minifigure scale Pokemon model we've had, and it recreates the iconic opening of Red/Blue.

LEGO Up-Scaled Red Minifigure
Available October 1
LEGO Up-Scaled Red Minifigure: $79.99 at LEGO

Keeping on with the retro theme, this Up-Scaled Minifigure recreates the original game's protagonist.

Star Wars

LEGO Executor Super Star Destroyer™
Available October 4
LEGO Executor Super Star Destroyer™: $799.99 at LEGO

This is one of Lego's longest ever sets, and considering how massive its inspiration is, that makes sense. Insiders can get it early from October 1. Move quickly and you'll get a free Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt model.

Wednesday

LEGO Wednesday Backpack
Available October 1
LEGO Wednesday Backpack: $44.99 at LEGO

This kit cleverly opens up to reveal a tiny version of Wednesday's bedroom from the show.

LEGO Nevermore Academy
Available October 1
LEGO Nevermore Academy: $69.99 at LEGO

Much like the mini Hogwarts set from last month, this kit gives us a bitesize display piece with a true minifigure version of Wednesday.

Next month is already looking like a busy one; a massive Lego Dragon Ball Shenron & Goku set has been revealed, and it's "just the beginning." Hopefully models like this end up in this year's Black Friday Lego deals...

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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