Best new Lego sets October 2026, from PlayStation to the perfect retro Pokemon kit

It's officially spooky season, but the scariest thing of all is how many good kits are dropping as part of the best new Lego sets in October 2026. The ultimate Pokemon model, a beloved console throwback, and the longest set Lego's ever made are all hitting shelves this month.
Actually, things are more festive in the world of Lego than they are creepy. The toy-maker is always working a few months ahead of schedule, so its Christmas range is arriving alongside the best Lego sets in October 2026. That means now is a good time to snap up any decorations you might like, or additions for your Christmas village if you have one.
Because there are so many cool additions this month (many of which give the best Lego sets a run for their money), I've narrowed things down to the cream of the crop here. If you only pick up one or two kits, I'd recommend making it these ones.
Want to see what else is on offer? No problem. You'll find every single new Lego set in October further below.
Despite some stiff competition in October, the fact that this opens up like a Polly Pocket to reveal scenes drenched with nostalgia helps the Poké Ball stand out. I think it's what many of us envisioned when Lego announced its Pokemon range; minifigure trainers battling across familiar locations, with even smaller Pokemon toys accompanying them. Hopefully we get more of this in future.
Lego's been on a roll with brick-built consoles recently, and its ode to PlayStation may be the best yet. While previous models used mini builds to honor iconic games, this contains two secret, sizeable dioramas. When combined with the fact that you can actually open the console's lid by pressing the correct button, it should delight fans who grew up with the real thing.
It may not take your breath away like the sprawling Lego Downton Abbey or Lego Executor, but I'd argue that Wallace & Gromit is just as impressive - and judging by fan reaction, I'm not alone. Recreating such soft, rounded clay puppets with bricks should be impossible, but Lego's broken out every trick in the book to capture the characters' signature look.
All new Lego sets in October 2026
If you want an overview of everything that's hitting shelves this October, here's a rundown of all the new Lego sets across the month.
Just remember, there are two gifts with purchase options this month: the adorable Lego Astro Bot (given away with purchases over $150) and Lego Darth Vader's Lightsaber, which comes with the Executor. Both are available until October 7, 2026, but only if you're a Lego Insider.
This is one of Lego's longest ever sets, and considering how massive its inspiration is, that makes sense. Insiders can get it early from October 1. Move quickly and you'll get a free Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt model.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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