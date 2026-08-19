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Grow a Chicken Fighter codes (August 2026) for Cash, Eggs, and Boosts

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Codes for Grow a Chicken Fighter will help you to hatch more eggs for a chance to collect and merge better chickens

Press shot for Grow a Chicken Fighter codes showing a character laughing at another character running with a pile of scrap above their head being chased by an electric chicken
(Image credit: Grow a Chicken Fighter)
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Grow a Chicken Fighter codes can give you a head start in the process of hatching, fusing, and battling your expanding collection of chickens to create the ultimate feathered fighter! Take them to the Tower and try to defeat every boss as you climb the floors, or head into the Pit to fight for money against other players.

The promos that have dropped so far will increase your bank balance, while also providing fresh eggs to hatch and temporary boosts to speed up your progress in this Roblox experience. If you think you've got what it take to train the best, then these are the codes for Grow a Chicken Fighter and how to redeem them.

If you're searching for some more general promos that apply to all of your experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes covered.

All Grow a Chicken Fighter codes

The menu to redeem Grow a Chicken Fighter codes

(Image credit: Grow a Chicken Fighter)

The following Grow a Chicken Fighter codes can be claimed now:

  • EGGSCELLENT – 50 Cash, 1x Thunder Egg, 2x Corn (30 minutes)
  • LETMECOOK – 50 Cash, 1x Thunder Egg, 2x Money (30 minutes)
  • SERGIOVERSE – 50 Cash, 1x Scratch Egg, 2x Corn (30 minutes)
  • WELCOME – 50 Cash, 1x Nest Egg

There are a decent number of codes for Grow a Chicken Fighter available, all of which give you some Cash alongside other handy items such as Eggs to hatch and test your RNG luck. Boosts to your Corn and Money earning are also included, but these run in real time and don't stop if you leave the game, so make sure you're ready to use them when you redeem the code.

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How to redeem Grow a Chicken Fighter codes

An arrow showing how to access the menu to redeem Grow a Chicken Fighter codes

(Image credit: Grow a Chicken Fighter)

To redeem Grow a Chicken Fighter codes, all you have to do is hit the Ticket icon at the top of the main screen, which will open up the CODES menu. From there, use the TYPE YOUR CODE... text box to enter a promo, before using the REDEEM button to receive your reward. Codes for Grow a Chicken Fighter are not case-sensitive, though when I was redeeming them on mobile the game kept adding extra letters as I was typing, so watch out for that.

Expired Grow a Chicken Fighter codes

  • 40KCCU – 1x Blazing Egg

Although they haven't been around for long, expired Grow a Chicken Fighter codes have already started appearing! That means there's extra reason to go and grab those active promos as soon as possible, as they may also end up down here soon.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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