How to unlock Mortal Shell 2 fast travel

You can unlock Mortal Shell 2 fast travel fairly early into the soulslike game, which is handy given the vast size of the map. You'll find and maybe even cleanse beacons almost immediately after defeating your first boss, but, with fast travel, you can move between them in an instant. If you want to speed things up, here's how to unlock fast travel in Mortal Shell 2.
Mortal Shell 2 fast travel
Mortal Shell 2 fast travel is unlocked automatically after returning at least four Ova to the Marrow Keep. You do this by cleansing beacons. Once you return from a cleansed beacon with your fourth Ova, you'll be granted Mether's Breath, permanently unlocking fast travel between beacons.
At this point, you can use the Mether's Breath option from a beacon menu to move to any discovered beacon, anywhere on the Mortal Shell 2 map. You don't have to have cleansed it to travel to and from the beacon, you only need to have revitalized it and rested there.
Similarly, you can use any beacon to return instantly to the Marrow Keep for free with this option, but you can also use Mether's Breath to return to the Marrow Keep from anywhere on the map, at the cost of all of the Mortal Shell 2 Gloom you are holding at the time. To do this, simply access your inventory, navigate to the Mether's Breath item, and press Space on PC, A on Xbox, and X on PS5.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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