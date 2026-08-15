"Please let your imaginations run wild" - The Kingdom Hearts 4 team and Tetsuya Nomura are involved in the new Disney Plus anime

Just in case there was ever any doubt, the newly announced Kingdom Hearts anime series coming to Disney Plus is bringing on board the Kingdom Hearts 4 development team and the series' co-creator Tetsuya Nomura, who says fans should "let your imaginations run wild."
Announced last night at the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase panel, the Kingdom Hearts anime is telling an original story within the universe-hopping world of the games. Details were very light outside of a mysterious bit of art work depicting a mysterious Keyblade wielder's silhouette.
But series co-creator and frequent game director Tetsuya Nomura has given fans an update in his usually enigmatic style. "The production of a Kingdom Hearts animated series has been confirmed," he writes in a memo to fans. "I imagine you're surprised by this sudden announcement. Some of you may be wondering, 'What will it be about?'"
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Nomura notes that he can't disclose any concrete details for now, but he confirms he's been "in close discussions with the scenario team" behind the anime project, which has also enlisted the help of Kingdom Hearts 4's developers. Specifically, the art team created "multiple new character designs specifically for this project."
"I can't say anything more right now, but the hint is in the single piece of key art that's been revealed. Please let your imaginations run wild while you await further updates," Nomura teases.
Kingdom Hearts fans frequently let their imaginations run wild, anyway, but rarely are they this directly encouraged to do so by Tetsuya Nomura. Regardless, the game series has built up a massive world with a long history. The show could take place ages before Sora and his friends were even born, it could have us follow a different Keyblade wielder dealing with the same darkness that swallowed Sora's island, or it could be something else entirely. You heard Nomura.
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