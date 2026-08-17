The best Mortal Shell 2 build for ultimate synergy

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The best Mortal Shell 2 build combines the top choices for Shell, Seal, Tarstones, Weapons, and Sidearms

Tiel wielding the Axe and Dagger as part of the best Mortal Shell 2 build.
(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

If you're looking for the best Mortal Shell 2 build, you need to carefully consider the synergy of everything you use, from your Tarstones to your Sidearm and even equipped Items. It's one thing to look at the theoretically best items in each category, but you'll soon be stumped when you come across incompatibility.

So, while I do have guides to the best Shells, Seals, and Tarstones, they may slightly differ to this guide for that reason. Everything here, though, works seamlessly together to make the best Mortal Shell 2 build overall. From there, it's up to you to tweak things to your preference if needed, but this build will get you through the majority of the game with ease.

The best Mortal Shell 2 build

The best Mortal Shell 2 build, featuring Tiel, Common Moonshine, and the Axe and Dagger weapon.

(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

This is everything you need to equip to have the best Mortal Shell 2 build for the early-mid game, and even further on:

  • Shell: Tiel
  • Weapon: Axe and Dagger
  • Sidearm: Troubadour's Lute
  • Seal: Slayer Seal/Vatra's Seal
  • Passive Item: Common Moonshine
  • Active Item: Sheephead Totem
  • Support Tarstones
    • Auspicious Stone - Increases melee Critical Chance
    • Headman's Stone - Increases melee Critical Damage
    • Shattering Stone - On killing an enemy, the next melee attack deals additional stagger damage.
    • Bulwark Stone - On killing an enemy, reduce damage taken for a short period.
  • Combat Tarstones
    • Parasitic Stone - Slaying foes grant the stone Leech stacks.
    • Charged Stone - Your Sidearm charges more quickly.
  • Infusion Tarstones
    • Arbiter's Prize - Consume 30 Resolve to infuse your Weapon with Bloodcurse.
    • None
  • Ability Tarstones
    • Unwieldy Stone - Consume 35 Resolve to perform a Charged Heavy Attack.
    • Hand of Rock - Consume 80 Resolve to unleash a swarm of relentless homing projectiles.

This build is mainly crafted around the inclusion of the Troubadour's Lute as your Sidearm, since many Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones don't work with this item, and any projectile abilities are wasted here, aside from Hand of Rock, which is specifically for the Lute. Instead, we're concentrating on Break Damage and melee combat.

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For later in the game, you might want to switch to Eredrim, one of the other top Mortal Shell 2 Shells. Once I've figured out the best build for him, I'll add it here, so you've got two to choose from, and ultimately swap between when needed.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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