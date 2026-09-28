The Witcher 3 Remaster overhauls skill trees, adds new quest markers, brings a mode to "reduce cognitive load," and more, CD Projekt Red reveals in patch notes

One such example is in the skill trees. "Skills are now organized into a skill tree and each skill has three ranks," read the notes. "Unlocking new skills now requires having the necessary prerequisite skills rather than spending a set number of skill points."
Your existing skill points will be reset if you're importing a save file, so be wary of that, and several of the skills have been renamed to be more appropriate to what they represent. No examples are given, so it'll be worth scanning through to re-orientate yourself across your entire build.
A real quality-of-life improvement is that quest markers have been altered in your world map. Incomplete questlines have their own marker now, letting you choose what you're up to much more easily.
Another change that I quite enjoy is that meditation will now give you a neat little time-lapse rather than just putting you into a menu. This is the kind of little detail that can improve immersion, especially in longer sessions, and I'm glad it's now part of the game.
A big addition is the Bard's Ballad mode for accessibility. It's "designed to reduce cognitive load for players who experience mental fatigue or have difficulty concentrating. It streamlines gameplay by simplifying certain mechanics and disabling select features for a smoother, more focused adventure."
Anything that makes games like this more approachable and relaxing is good by me. Even the photo mode's got a look in here, with loads more options for your camera work, including the power to insert any character into the frame after you've picked your shot. Mighty.
Have a perusal of everything once the update lands tomorrow. Then you can start preparing for Songs of the Past to arrive next year.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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