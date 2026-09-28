Doctors experimented with gaming VR headsets in an ER, finding that "a few minutes in a peaceful virtual forest while listening to Mozart" can help lower blood pressure and anxiety for patients

Doctors might have just discovered a new use for VR headsets normally used for gaming - and to think people complain about this hardware causing motion sickness. In a small independent study, emergency medicine specialists at Ankaha Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey, have found that a combination of peaceful VR environments and classical music can lower blood pressure and stress levels more quickly than regular medication.
"Patients who arrive in the emergency department with markedly elevated blood pressure—readings of 180 mmHg or higher on the top number, or 110 mmHg or higher on the bottom number—are extremely common", said Dr. Safa Dönmez, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Health Sciences in Ankara.
"The emergency department environment itself—the noise, the bright lights, the uncertainty—can make that worse. This made me wonder: if we could help patients feel calmer, could we also help their blood pressure come down faster?"
65 Patients who came into the ER were randomly assigned to a testing group if they had a case of hypertensive urgency, and a control group of 65 was also tested to compare results with.
All of them received the standard blood pressure medication they'd be prescribed anyway, but members of the main study group were also given a VR headset that displayed the following calming nature scene - a bit like that recurring Xen monk meditation sidequest in Cyberpunk 2077.
Virtual Nature Relaxation - VR 360° 5K Video - Creek Canyon Trail, BC, Canada - YouTube
At the same time, they were played classical music playlists by composers known for their calming qualities. The music was played separately on a smartphone - personally, I would have just thrown on Walkabout Mini Golf for the patients, as the calming environments and chill soundtrack would kill two birds with one stone.
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It turns out that those patients who were given VR and classical chill privileges saw 12%-15% drops in anxiety and blood pressure compared to the regular control group, who were only given blood pressure medication. This was observed and measured after both 15 and 30 minutes.
"After 15 minutes, patients in the VR group had both a lower absolute blood pressure reading and a greater reduction from their starting point, compared to the control group," reported Yenal. "This was a statistically significant finding, meaning it was unlikely to be due to chance.
"After that, the gap narrowed, and from 60 minutes onward the two groups were essentially equivalent."
Dönmez said, "For patients, the significance of the study is that if you were brought into an emergency department with markedly elevated blood pressure, frightened and in pain, then being offered a few minutes in a peaceful virtual forest while listening to Mozart would likely be welcomed."
Does this mean we'll see more VR headsets ready to use in hospitals across the world? I doubt it, especially with their prices going nowhere but up lately. Then again, enterprise versions of the Pico 4 Ultra and HTC Vive headsets are very popular and are used for all sorts of industries, including armed services, firefighting, and medical fields.
"I believe it can reasonably be considered as a supportive, patient-centered addition to standard care, especially for patients who are visibly anxious or distressed", said Yenal. One member of the abstract committee for the study said, "Although this is a single-center study, the results are interesting and deserve further investigation.
"They raise the possibility that this approach is not only safe and feasible, but offers meaningful benefits, particularly in reducing anxiety and helping to achieve faster blood pressure control during the early stages of treatment, and might avoid unnecessary medication."
Annoyingly, there's no mention of which VR headset was used for the study - I'd bet against it being the newly launched Steam Frame or Meta's new VR glasses, but I'd wager any modern headset would do the trick. So, next time you're feeling stressed, maybe throw on your VR headset, crank up the Debussy, and take a few deep breaths.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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