X-Men star Alan Cumming continues to be brutally honest about Avengers: Doomsday, admits "I don't fully understand the plot"

X-Men star Alan Cumming is continuing to be very candid about his Avengers: Doomsday experience.
The actor will reprise his role as Nightcrawler in the Marvel Phase 6 film, along with other returning X-Men like Ian McKellen's Magneto and Patrick Stewart's Professor X.
"To be honest, I don't fully understand the plot," Cumming admitted to SiriusXM. "There was a bit when we were shooting a scene, and it was one of the rare scenes when I was actually on the backlot and not in front of a blue screen. And this man came and said, 'So right now Alan, these giant robots are blah blah,' and started to tell me the thing, and I was like, 'You know what, thank you so much, but just tell me where I point my, whatever I point. And I'll do that. Really, I just know I'm here to run around.'"
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
He also gave away a tidbit about Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. "And I saw Florence Pugh yesterday at the Emmys," he added. "And I said, 'Gosh, it's so funny. I've never met you, but you lay on top of me, or your body double did.' And she goes, 'Yeah I lay on top of you as well, but it was your body double.'"
So, that means Nightcrawler and Yelena are unlikely to interact again after the fight at the X-Mansion shown in the trailer.
Last year, Cumming also gave away that he'd be coming to blows with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards. "I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I'm thinking, 'I'm 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then," Cumming shared. "And now I'm back doing it. That, to me, is hilarious. I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."
Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.