Marvel fans have a theory that Doctor Doom has already kidnapped Spider-Man

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The Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene may have been an Avengers: Doomsday tease

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)

Following Avengers: Endgame Encore hitting theatres today with added footage that bridges the gap between the 2019 movie and Avengers: Doomsday, one Marvel fan has a wild theory that Doctor Doom has already kidnapped Spider-Man.

One of the added Encore scenes, which was leaked online earlier this week, shows Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner hiding out in an underground bunker trying to keep Savage Hulk at bay after his outburst in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, his stronghold is infiltrated by Doctor Doom, who then kidnaps Bruce. Well, one Marvel fan thinks the same thing has happened to Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"When Doom is about to take Bruce Banner, everything suddenly starts glitching. It seems like a small visual detail, but the exact same type of glitch was already shown in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day," said the fan on Twitter. "That strongly suggests the two scenes are connected. Doom found Peter Parker."

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The Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene shows Ned's Spidey tracker trace Spider-Man as he leaves Earth before the screen glitches and shows the web-slinger land on a mysterious planet. At the time, many thought this was an Avengers: Secret Wars tease, showing Spidey leaving for another universe. But the theory suggests we may be seeing him sooner. Although Holland has not yet been cast in Doomsday, director Anthony Russo says not all of the cast has been announced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Easter eggs: Ned&#039;s Spidey tracker

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)

We don't know why Doom abducted Bruce, but the fan believes that Doom "has been collecting heroes this entire time" and that Hulk may not have been the first person he took. This might link to an earlier fan theory regarding Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. When the Avengers: Doomsday trailer landed, many fans were suspicious of Rogers, so with this theory in mind, he may be in cahoots with Doom.

At the end of Endgame, Rogers goes back in time to be with Peggy and, in doing so, becomes old man Rogers in the present day. So how is he suddenly young again? Some fans think that the Rogers in the trailer may actually be the villainous Hydro Cap.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, and December 16 in the UK. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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