Anthony Russo says they haven't announced the full Avengers: Doomsday cast yet, and he gets confused about who has been announced and who hasn't

With less than three months left until Avengers: Doomsday hits screens, co-director Anthony Russo say he and his brother Joe Russo still haven't announced the full cast.
"The cast is so large, and we've announced some of the cast, and we haven't announced some of the cast," said Anthony Russo at a post-Avengers: Endgame Encore screening Q&A attended by GamesRadar+. Joe Russo was not in attendance due to illness. "I get confused myself over who we've announced and not announced, so I have to just slow down."
In fact, Joe and Anthony Russo are still working on the upcoming MCU movie. "Joe and I are still very deep in the process of finishing Doomsday. We always say we're not done with a movie until they pry it out of our cold, dead hands," added Anthony Russo. "So, it's a very iterative process for us... from the time of conception all the way to final delivery of the film. So it is alive, and we're still working with it."
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The movie already has a pretty stacked cast list, many of whom were announced during the unforgettable Avengers: Doomsday livestream event where names on the back of the director's chair slowly revealed returning Marvel heroes. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, the new Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, the Wakandans, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, most of the original Fox-era X-Men, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and more.
At Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel, it was announced that Peggy Carter star Hayley Atwell is also returning, which makes sense with Steve Rogers being back, as the last time we saw him was at the end of Avengers: Endgame when he went back in time to be with Peggy. However, there still seem to be a few names left out, with many fans wondering if Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will join his fellow X-Men, or if Tom Holland's Spider-Man will make an appearance. Only time will tell.
The upcoming movie marks the first Avengers project since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. However, Avengers: Endgame Encore is now in cinemas, with bonus footage, which has already been leaked, to bridge the gap between the two movies.
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, and December 16 in the UK. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.
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