Avengers: Doomsday star Sebastian Stan says he's never seen a full script of the movie so has "absolutely no idea" what happens

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Sebastian Stan opens up about the unusual way the Russos film

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier
(Image credit: Marvel)

Avengers: Doomsday star Sebastian Stan has revealed he's never seen a full script for the Marvel movie. Speaking in a new interview, the Bucky Barnes star says that the directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, never gave him a completed version to help curb spoilers.

"Honestly, I have absolutely no idea because we didn't even have a script," he told French Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche when asked what to expect from Doomsday. "We were just shooting scattered scenes. It's a different way of working, continuous, constantly evolving. The producers didn't want us to read it in its entirety, to avoid journalists asking us questions."

The interview took place before the Cannes Film Festival back in May so it's possible that Stan has a bit more of an idea now about what happens in the movie. However, Marvel is known for keeping its cards close to its chest in order to stop leaks.

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Stan will be playing Bucky once more in the upcoming Marvel movie, who is now part of the New Avengers after the events of Thunderbolts. Starring opposite Florence Pugh and David Harbour, it's not clear how they'll play into the events of the Avengers film but so far they've appeared in several ensemble moments in the Doomsday trailers.

Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the upcoming film sees the new Avengers, the original X-Men, the cast of Black Panther, Captain America, and the Fantastic Four unite to face the new foe.

The latest trailer teased plenty of history between Sue Storm, Reed Richards, and Victor Von Doom. The teaser reveals that Doom has lost everything he loved, which may be what has set him on a course of destruction.

More breadcrumbs about the plot will be revealed when Marvel re-releases Avengers: Endgame on September 25. Now titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, this will act as a narrative bridge to the events of Doomsday.

For more on all things MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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