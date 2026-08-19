Thunderbolts star David Harbour shares Avengers: Doomsday spoiler that can't possibly be real

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I guess we'll find out when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in December

David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

David Harbour has shared what's supposed to be an Avengers: Doomsday spoiler... but he's joking, right?

In a new interview with Variety, the Red Guardian actor was asked to recite a line from Avengers: Doomsday. Per Variety: "He offers a deadpan line in a Russian accent (and pointing): 'You … are Tony Stark.'"

That's... definitely a joke. Sure. However, many fans have theorized that the entire conceit of Avengers: Doomsday is either a) that a different actor is playing Victor Von Doom and that we don't actually know who Downey is playing, or b) Downey is playing two different characters. I think this simply comes from the desire to see Downey play Tony Stark once more, which I totally understand, but it's a bit more likely that the multiversal movie will introduce us to another Tony Stark/Iron Man from a different universe or planet. Either way, Doomsday is bringing about a team-up of epic proportions – and don't forget that the Thunderbolts, of which Red Guardian is a part, are now the New Avengers.

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Downey is expected to play Doom in Doomsday and Secret Wars, though I don't expect him (and the barrage of very big villains we're about to meet on Battleworld in Secret Wars) to be defeated that quickly... but I guess we'll see.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18. For more on all things MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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