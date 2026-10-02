Kraven actor knew "in the moment" the Spider-Man spin-off would be bad: "I've sort of buried that deep"

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Christopher Abbott reflects on his time as The Foreigner in Kraven the Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff in the upcoming movie, Kraven the Hunter.
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

New X-Men actor Christopher Abbott has recalled his harsh "learning curve" as part of the Kraven the Hunter cast.

"I don't know what I was doing in that thing," Abbott said on Happy Sad Confused of playing The Foreigner in the 2024 Spider-Man spin-off.

To that end, Abbott admitted to not even understanding his character's abilities, which involved hypnosis.

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"I didn't understand what the superpower was; I didn't know what was going on. I take off my glasses? What happens? I feel like no one really had a good answer," Abbott said, who also mentioned that he felt "in the moment" he didn't think it was "going well.

Abbott added, "I don't know what I was wearing in that thing. I've sort of buried that deep… it's a learning curve."

Kraven starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the eponymous hunter, who has long been a thorn in the side of Spider-Man in Marvel's comics.

The movie may have bombed on release – generating only $60 million at the worldwide box office – but Abbott has managed to shift to another superhero project which should have a bright future: X-Men.

There, he will portray Professor Xavier – though admitted he felt his D23 reveal alongside the rest of the cast fell a little flat in his eyes.

"I think I started walking out pretty enthusiastically, and then I kind of felt like a lot of people there didn't know who I was, so then my energy shifted within the split second," Abbott told The Cut.

X-Men hits cinemas on May 5, 2028.

For more on that and other future projects, we have a guide to upcoming Marvel movies.

If you're lagging behind before Avengers: Doomsday, we have a comprehensive rundown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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