Kraven actor knew "in the moment" the Spider-Man spin-off would be bad: "I've sort of buried that deep"

New X-Men actor Christopher Abbott has recalled his harsh "learning curve" as part of the Kraven the Hunter cast.
"I don't know what I was doing in that thing," Abbott said on Happy Sad Confused of playing The Foreigner in the 2024 Spider-Man spin-off.
To that end, Abbott admitted to not even understanding his character's abilities, which involved hypnosis.
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"I didn't understand what the superpower was; I didn't know what was going on. I take off my glasses? What happens? I feel like no one really had a good answer," Abbott said, who also mentioned that he felt "in the moment" he didn't think it was "going well.
Abbott added, "I don't know what I was wearing in that thing. I've sort of buried that deep… it's a learning curve."
Kraven starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the eponymous hunter, who has long been a thorn in the side of Spider-Man in Marvel's comics.
The movie may have bombed on release – generating only $60 million at the worldwide box office – but Abbott has managed to shift to another superhero project which should have a bright future: X-Men.
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There, he will portray Professor Xavier – though admitted he felt his D23 reveal alongside the rest of the cast fell a little flat in his eyes.
"I think I started walking out pretty enthusiastically, and then I kind of felt like a lot of people there didn't know who I was, so then my energy shifted within the split second," Abbott told The Cut.
X-Men hits cinemas on May 5, 2028.
For more on that and other future projects, we have a guide to upcoming Marvel movies.
If you're lagging behind before Avengers: Doomsday, we have a comprehensive rundown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.