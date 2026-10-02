Despite writing the script, Mike Flanagan says he hasn't seen Clayface and it's "very much not mine"

Despite being credited as the writer, Mike Flanagan is still yet to see Clayface. In fact, it seems like the horror legend's involvement in the movie ended a long time ago.
Speaking to Comic Book Movie in a new interview, Flanagan said the upcoming DCU movie is "not mine".
Asked about the differences between approaching his new Prime Video series Carrie and the adaptation of Clayface, Flanagan said: "[Carrie] was different because Clayface had never been adapted before outside of the animated series and in a lot of the animated work, but had never made it into a feature film and certainly never as the central character. And so Clayface for me felt kind of wide open. It was, we were the first to kind of get in and do that."
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He then added: "Now that said, Clayface, you know, very much is not mine. It’s James Watkins’ movie. I wrote a script I loved and I turned it in and then that’s the last... I haven’t even seen it. I’m excited to see it and see what James did with it. But that’s James’ film, and I’m so excited to see what he made."
Clayface is directed by Speak No Evil helmer James Watkins and The Wings of the Dove screenwriter Hossein Amini also worked on the script. Flanagan originally pitched the idea of Clayface to DC Studios back in March 2023, but he then got busy working on his Carrie adaptation, meaning he couldn't direct.
The film stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, an up-and-coming actor whose face is disfigured, leading him to find answers in a scientist played by Naomi Ackie. However, her solution ends up turning his body into clay.
Clayface hits theaters on October 23. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.
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