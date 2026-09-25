Robert Pattinson doesn't think he can be the DCU's Batman: "It would be kind of tough"

Robert Pattinson has addressed fan hopes that his Batman could be the Caped Crusader in the new DCU, and he's not completely sold. The actor, who is currently filming The Batman 2, says he thinks his version can only exist in Matt Reeves' universe.
"I think it would be kind of tough to have this version of Bruce outside of [Reeves'] world," he said to LADbible. "It's one of the only characters I guess because of the length of the shoots but also it's such a specific kind of [style], the tone of it gets inside you."
Pattinson added: "I remember that happened to me the last time I did it, it took a while. You're just in the dark, the whole time. Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can't see anything for like months. It does affect you like you feel strange afterwards."
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The relaunched DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran does feature Batman, but they have not yet been officially cast. They appeared in animated form in Creature Commandos season 2 and were even referenced in HBO's Lanterns, but there is no actor attached yet.
Currently Pattinson's Batman exists in the DC's Elseworlds, which stand apart from the canon. Gunn has admitted they have thought about bringing him into the DCU, but it's not currently on the cards.
"I've said it before, we've talked about it before," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's not what's happening right now. You know ... everything is in flux, so we'll figure out what we're doing next."
The DCU's Batman movie is The Brave and the Bold and is very much still in a development phase. Before we hear any more about that, Lanterns is coming to a close, Clayface is hitting theaters, and Man of Tomorrow arrives next year. For more, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.
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