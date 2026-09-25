Avengers: Endgame Encore is now out around the world and features some intriguing new footage, which leads directly into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking at a Q&A after a screening of the new movie in New York attended by GamesRadar+, co-director Anthony Russo spoke about the particular importance of one moment.
Now, we'll be getting into details of what exactly the extra scene entails below, so if you want to avoid any spoilers, stop now.
If you're still here, then you'll know that the ending of Avengers: Endgame has been changed. Instead of ending with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter dancing into the credits, there is now an extra scene. This sees Loki arriving at their door, while Steve hides around the corner.
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Peggy asks him, "Can I help you?" before TVA agent Loki walks into their home and says, "No, but I can help you, both of you."
At the Q&A held at the 92nd Street Y, Anthony Russo was asked about whether a moment in Endgame has changed for them now they've been working on Doomsday.
"Well, I mean, you all just saw Endgame Encore, and there's certainly a pivotal moment in that film at the end, where the moment has a different meaning," Anthony replied. "You know, we sort of play one beat past where Steve Rogers' story ended with Peggy Carter, and in that moment, that's where Doomsday is born."
The director didn't give away any more, but it seems like this will be a key moment in how Steve and Peggy end up in Avengers: Doomsday. Given the other post-credits scene is set at the TVA and sees thousands of incursions happening, it seems pretty likely that this is post-Loki season 2.
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Perhaps Loki has been sent away from holding the multiverse together to save Peggy and Steve if their universe is impacted by an incursion? In the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, we do see Steve holding a TVA card (with the Yggdrasil tree on it, suggesting post-Loki season 2), which must have been given to him by Loki at this moment.
The fact that Anthony is saying this is where "Doomsday is born" suggests it will likely be a key moment at the beginning of the upcoming movie. We'll have to wait and see what exactly this means this December 16 in the UK and 18 in the US.
For more, check out our guides to watching the Marvel movies in order and our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.