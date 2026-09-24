7 years after it released, Avengers: Endgame is on track to top the box office again this weekend

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Avengers: Endgame Encore looks set to win big at the box office

Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It might have been seven years since Avengers: Endgame was released, but the Encore edition is set to top the box office again this weekend.

According to Variety, Endgame Encore is tracking to earn $25-28 million dollars at the domestic box office across its opening weekend. It's going up against Resident Evil, which is on course for $24-26 million. So, it could be a tight race.

A big re-release for Endgame could also push it into surpassing James Cameron's Avatar to retake its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time. Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently joined the top 10, passing Cameron's Titanic.

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Competing for third place this weekend are Brad Pitt-starring The Heart of the Beast (projected for $17-20 million), Robert Pattinson's Primetime ($17-20 million), and animated adventure Forgotten Island ($15-17 million).

Avengers: Endgame Encore directly sets up this December's Avengers: Doomsday with new footage. Thanks to the movie's Korean release, the footage has already hit the internet – and it does indeed feature some major revelations.

"It's gonna connect the story of the two movies," Doomsday director Joe Russo has said of the re-release. "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."

Avengers: Endgame Encore arrives this September 25, while Doomsday lands on December 18.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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