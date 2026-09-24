7 years after it released, Avengers: Endgame is on track to top the box office again this weekend

It might have been seven years since Avengers: Endgame was released, but the Encore edition is set to top the box office again this weekend.
According to Variety, Endgame Encore is tracking to earn $25-28 million dollars at the domestic box office across its opening weekend. It's going up against Resident Evil, which is on course for $24-26 million. So, it could be a tight race.
A big re-release for Endgame could also push it into surpassing James Cameron's Avatar to retake its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time. Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently joined the top 10, passing Cameron's Titanic.
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Competing for third place this weekend are Brad Pitt-starring The Heart of the Beast (projected for $17-20 million), Robert Pattinson's Primetime ($17-20 million), and animated adventure Forgotten Island ($15-17 million).
Avengers: Endgame Encore directly sets up this December's Avengers: Doomsday with new footage. Thanks to the movie's Korean release, the footage has already hit the internet – and it does indeed feature some major revelations.
"It's gonna connect the story of the two movies," Doomsday director Joe Russo has said of the re-release. "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."
Avengers: Endgame Encore arrives this September 25, while Doomsday lands on December 18.
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In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.