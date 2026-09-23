Out-of-print Metroid Dread physical copies are selling north of $100 as collectors scramble to catch up before the launch of Metroid Ravenous

Despite the disappointment of Metroid Prime 4, the hype around Metroid Ravenous is building quickly. Samus Aran's next adventure seems to be picking up exactly where Metroid Dread left off, and that's had Nintendo fans who missed out on Dread the first time around eager to catch up. How eager? Eager enough to spend over $100 on a physical copy of Dread.
Recent sold eBay listings for Metroid Dread have been creeping higher and higher in price. A few lucky buyers have managed to pick the game up for 'only' its original retail price, but other listings – especially for new, sealed US copies – have landed well above $100. A handful have gone for as much as $170. And if you're looking to pick up the Special Edition these days, you can expect to pay even more than that.
While many of the best Switch games are still readily available at retail, more 'underground' titles tend to go out of print. That may seem like an odd way to refer to Metroid Dread, which sold nearly 3 million copies as of 2022 and got strong reviews, but hey, it's no Mario Kart in terms of sales.
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If you merely want to play Metroid Dread, of course, you can simply buy a digital version from the Nintendo eShop. You'd be in good company, since the game jumped to the top of the eShop charts in the wake of the Metroid Ravenous reveal.
While PlayStation is keen to leave the physical games market behind, Nintendo hasn't announced any plans to follow suit – even if game-key cards were already a step in that direction. And it's clear that physical media continues to have a substantial allure for many players.
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