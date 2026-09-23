I wasn't ever going to pick up Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, but this record low price made it a no-brainer purchase

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is down to just £20 right now. No, a Metroid has not latched onto my head, making me type a load of nonsense, I swear. The Nintendo Switch version is in fact that cheap right now.
Nintendo first-party Switch game deals like it are a bit of a rarity, but I can confirm it's £19.97 at Amazon, as I made sure to grab it for my own collection. Until now, I was waiting for Prime 3 to appear on the NSO GameCube library so I could play catch up with the series, so this game was never on my radar. However it's seems like a no-Mother-brainer to pick this up, especially as I can still buy the Switch 2 upgrade via the eShop for less than it'd cost for a Switch 2 copy.
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond dropped on the Nintendo Switch for £55.99, which means you're saving a whopping £36.02 today. That's enough to grab the Switch 2 upgrade pack via the eShop and still have a couple of pounds left over. It's also down to $34.99 in the US, but you'll need to add it to your Best Buy cart to see its newly discounted price.
For those still sticking with the OG handheld, this price is a pretty sight to behold. Prime 4 Beyond launched a little less than a year ago on December 4 for £55.99 here in the UK, and it usually takes many more years to see as dramatic a saving as today on other first-party Nintendo titles. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is nine years old, and the Switch version is still found at around £45 at plenty of UK retailers.
Today's price is also pretty nifty for Switch 2 players too. If you own Ninty's newest handheld, you can grab this version and the Upgrade Pack for as little as £7.99 via the eShop, and still save a few pounds. Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Switch 2 Edition can typically be found for around £29.99 at John Lewis and other UK retailers, so you'd just be saving £2 when you factor in the upgrade pack costs, but that's still something.
Not to mention, the Switch 2 version of the game is just the other version packaged with a redeemable upgrade pack, so you wouldn't be missing out much. Or at least, that's how I see it.
Talking of cheap Switch games, there are currently a bunch of Switch 2 games for as low as £20 at Argos today, but there's a catch. The comments on a BlueSky post by Jon Cartwright reveal this could be a glitch. Multiple people have had their orders canceled, including user @BowserPlush, who happened to try and grab Metroid Prime 4.
By all means, give it a go, as you never know. I'd honestly love it if you got to experience Switch 2 Star Fox for as little as £20, but if you do get your order canceled, this £19.97 price tag at Amazon seems to be the real deal.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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