<a id="elk-5dc354b3-ed9f-4970-93b8-410d3a38b882"></a><h2 id="super-mario-odyssey-is-still-on-sale-but-you-ll-need-to-download-it-2">Super Mario Odyssey is still on sale, but you'll need to download it</h2>\n<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB072KG45JD%3Ftag%3Dftr-gamesradar-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dgrd-us-1367453117030334135-20" id="elk-1d4a2986-f012-44eb-b0a3-b58318ce6900" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B072KG45JD" target="_blank" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" rel="sponsored noopener" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB072KG45JD%3Ftag%3Dftr-gamesradar-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1280px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="wwZcFwP8ypbxcPCVcw9Xga" name="mario.jpg" alt="Mario reaching through water and bubbles in Super Mario Odyssey" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wwZcFwP8ypbxcPCVcw9Xga.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1280" height="720" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div></figure></a>\n\n<p id="elk-39696b66-a899-4cd4-82fa-b7026f16264e">Super Mario Odyssey still remains one of the best games you can throw on your system, and with a Switch 2 update it'll help the newer handheld shine as well. This one launched with the OG Switch, believe it or not, and it's still as stubborn as ever on price.</p><p>The $59.99 MSRP has given way to a $39.99 sales price in Amazon's Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals, but physical stock has all been snapped up. You'll still find discounted digital codes on the site, though.</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>\n<p id="elk-39696b66-a899-4cd4-82fa-b7026f16264e-2"><strong>Super Mario Odyssey | </strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB072KG45JD%3Ftag%3Dftr-gamesradar-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dgrd-us-1367453117030334135-20" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B072KG45JD" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" rel="sponsored noopener" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB072KG45JD%3Ftag%3Dftr-gamesradar-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><del>$59.99</del><strong> $39.99 at Amazon</strong></a></p>\n