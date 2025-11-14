The PlayTrek 2-in-1 case is the Switch 2 storage option my holiday plans were calling for | Review

The Turtle Beach PlayTrek 2-in-1 case provides the best of both worlds with its detachable top case, which is a high-quality everyday case in its own right. Turtle Beach has produced my favorite all-in-one storage option so far with this accessory, as both cases are great in their own right, but combine to provide all the storage options I needed, whether I was simply gaming on the go, or needing to bring my whole Switch 2 setup over for a Mario Kart World gathering at the in-laws. At $49.99 / £39.99, this is all the storage I felt is necessary, and the best all-in-one option for the Switch 2 that I've tested so far.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

The Turtle Beach PlayTrek 2-in-1 Switch 2 case is very similar to the rest of the carrying cases that have since hit the market in the wake of the new Nintendo handheld.

The large Nintendo Switch 2 case shares the same dual-storage system and a strap for portability like the rest of the all-in-one cases I've tested so far. However, it's in the tiny nuanced design and functionality differences of the officially licensed accessory that make it stand out against the sea of large Switch 2 case monotony. Instead of a plain all-black design, there are subtle red and blue design elements that harken to the Switch 2's aesthetics, and Turtle Beach went as far as to provide an additional messenger-bag-type strap for easier travel.

The $49.99 / £39.99 case shines when it comes to design, build-quality and value, but I wouldn't expect less from an officially licensed Switch 2 product. Begrudgingly, the moulded-accessory interior is not removable, which felt a bit limiting at first. However, it's nonetheless become my new go-to all-in-one carrying case, as it provides all I need to bring my whole setup, with plenty of space left over for extras.

Design

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Out of all the all-in-one Switch 2 cases I've come across so far, I'm the biggest fan of the design of the PlayTrek 2-in-1.

Turtle Beach was able to take advantage of the case's official Switch 2 product status and provide it with some unique design flourishes that help it stand out against the sea of all-black all-in-one cases I've tested so far. Unlike alternatives like the Snakebyte System Organiser Case, this PlayTrek model is covered in a light gray colorway, with little strips of black on the far right side.

This strip of black fabric is stitched onto the main body of the case with a neon blue and neon red thread, which perfectly matches the colors of the Switch 2 Joy-Con, and the ones all of us now associate with the Nintendo Switch era of handhelds. It's a subtle design choice, but I'm a big fan of it.

Features

The case is separated into two sections, hence the "2-in-1" name given to it by Turtle Beach. The upper section is a hardshell compact case that can store the handheld and some smaller accessories. Meanwhile, the lower main body is a separate case which is larger and integrated with a moulded interior designed to store the bulkier accessories required for setting up the handheld - think the Switch 2 dock.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If we focus on the upper section, or the "first case" for a moment, it's a pretty ideal travel case in its own right. Just like the Belkin Carrying Case, one of my go-to Switch 2 accessories I've tested since launch, it can store the handheld and features a fabric flap that rests on the 7.9-inch display of the handheld for some extra protection. The upper side of this flap also features two strips of elastic, which are sewn into little pockets to store up to 14 physical Switch or Switch 2 games. Above this is a small fabric mesh pocket that can store smaller accessories. Typically, I use pockets like this to keep extra microSD Express cards and a spare set of Switch 2 Joy-Con rails on me at all times, as you never know when you'll need them.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The main body of this PlayTrek 2-in-1 case is a bit different. It's a deep, large case, with a moulded bottom that's shaped like a set of Switch 2 accessories.

Some all-in-one carrying cases like this feature velcro straps, which you can adjust to store your extras of choice. Turtle Beach instead opted for this moulded-out insert, which has space to store the Switch 2 dock, a Pro Controller, a spare set of Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers, and the AC adapter. This section cannot be removed (as much as I did try), but there is more room to sit extra accessories above what you've added to it, if you need the extra space.

The top of this section, when closed, features a rectangular carved-out shape for the upper case to fit in. Once added together, you can secure both cases to become one by wrapping around the included strap and hooking its plastic buckle into the plastic hooks on either side of the main body. Other all-in-one cases come with this feature, but Turtle Beach went a step further by including a messenger-bag style strap with a shoulder cushion to make this one easier to carry around too.

Performance

Out of all the all-in-one cases I've looked at since the release of the Switch 2, the PlayTrek 2-In-1 from Turtle Beach has impressed me the most. At first, this purely came down to its design, but I also grew to prefer its storage options above its all-in-one case rivals.

I have a sneaking suspicion that some brands believe that a case like this is one you might keep in the back of your car on holiday trips to the in-laws, so it doesn't need to look good. Or at least, that's how it feels when I gaze upon the very plain and all-black looking cases of its kind that are hard to decipher between each other. Turtle Beach instead made the PlayTrek 2-In-1 stand out, with its nice gray coloring and strips of black with bright, Switch 2 stitching, which I previously mentioned earlier in this review. It's still a pretty simple design, but the dabs of color and variation make it hands-down my favorite of its kind in terms of looks, as it keeps a professional-looking edge while still screaming that it's a Switch 2 accessory.

My only gripe with how the case looks comes down to the fabric choices. The black strips are very prone to attracting miscellaneous fluff from in and around my home. If you own a cat or a fluffy animal or two, you might begin to notice hairs clinging to the black straps on the case very quickly, and the interior will be far worse. Of course, if you're pet-free, this likely won't be an issue for you at all, but it's worth bringing to your attention if you need your Switch 2 accessories looking as pristine as possible. I wasn't too bothered as I own a long-haired cat, so I have some de-fluffing tools around me at all times, but it was annoying when it came to taking photos of this very review - which you can visibly see for yourself.