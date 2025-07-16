This Switch 2 case made travelling so easy, I'm already planning my next trip

I'm in the very fortunate position to not only like my in-laws but have a lot in common with them, too, as they're both massive nerds. The second my partner and I had booked a weekend to go visit them, I knew they'd get a kick out of me bringing the new Nintendo Switch 2 along for the journey.

At first, I was a little hesitant about bringing it along, as I knew I'd have to pack some extra Switch accessories too, and that would put my new pricey tech at risk. Snakebyte must've had my exact scenario in mind, as the brand's System Organiser Case, available for £19.99 at GAME, had enough room to pack my new console, and now I want to bring the case with me everywhere I go.

Snakebyte System Organiser Case | £19.99 at GAME

This massive 12 x 5 x 7 inch Switch 2 case from Snakebyte worked a treat when I needed to take the new Ninty handheld over to my in-laws' house. The top section can be removed and used as a simple carrying case with extra game storage; meanwhile, the base features enough space for the Switch 2 dock, HDMI cable, AC Adapter, and extra accessories and controllers. US: Check stock at Amazon

Just like the official All-In-One Carrying Case, the Snakebyte Switch case is a big boy. The entire thing is even bigger than the actual box the console came in, but that's entirely to your (and my) benefit, as it means it has plenty of space for packing everything you need.

The main section of the bag features four compartments - two larger ones in the middle and two smaller ones at the side. Either one in the middle is the perfect size for storing the Switch 2 dock, which is exactly what I did when I took it to my in-laws recently. Once you add in your HDMI and AC adapter, too, there's plenty of storage left over.

I used the extra room to my advantage by packing the STEALTH Twin Controller grips with me so I could show off to my father and mother-in-law exactly why their son will never be able to defeat me in Mario Kart World, and they went down a treat. The Snakeybye case is the Switch 2 accessory that keeps on giving.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you don't like the default layout of the compartments, each section attaches inside via velcro, so they can easily be removed and modified to your liking. Or, you can take them out entirely and give yourself more leeway to store your accessories exactly how you see fit.

While that's impressive, the removable carrying case has undoubtedly got to be the most impressive feature on offer here. When I last drove to my in-laws' house, I kept my Switch 2 in the carrying case (which also has storage for 10 games) and could easily slide it out while keeping the bulk of the accessories stored and protected.

I was so blown away by the fact that this meant the Snakebyte System Organiser case is basically two Switch 2 cases in one, that it was the first thing I showed off to my family. The actual handheld and its shiny new games could wait, but they had to see that you can remove and re-attach the carrying case so seamlessly, and I fully intend to show it off again when I'm away on vacation later this month with friends.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

For now, I can only find the Snakebyte Switch 2 case on UK or European online stores, which isn't ideal for those of you across the pond looking for an all-in-one storage solution. I can't vouch for its quality as I still need to test them myself, but in the US, you do have the option of alternatives like the Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case for $84.99 at Best Buy, which is better than nothing until the Snakebyte case appears on US shores.

