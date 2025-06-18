These Switch 2 controller grips are only $15, but the extra joy they added to Mario Kart World is priceless

The Nintendo Switch 2 is experiencing that early stage of Ninty hardware where the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there are predominantly just bits of cheap plastic that just ever so slightly elevate the new console experience - but the STEALTH Twin Controller Grips are my favorite bits of budget-friendly plastic from the lot.

No, they can't charge your new Joy-Con 2 controllers like the official Joy-Con 2 charging grip, nor do they give your new gamepads a cute, flashy makeover as they're essentially just moulded bits of black plastic you stick your new Switch 2 gamepads into. But these two low-cost grips have finally made me okay with being handed a single Joy-Con in Mario Kart World over a premium controller.

STEALTH Twin Controller Grips | $14.99 at Walmart The easy-to-press shoulder buttons and textured ergonomic Joy-Con 2 handles of the STEALTH Twin Controller Grips make playing Mario Kart World via local co-op with friends better than ever. UK: £9.99 at Argos

The childlike excitement of racing my friends in a new Mario Kart at launch was quickly overshadowed by the looming fear of discomfort I knew the Joy-Con 2 controllers would bring. I was not a fan of using the original Switch controllers in docked mode, and even typing this, my fingers are recoiling at the memories of copious amounts of pins and needles and strain of tapping the tiny SL and SR buttons during nights of playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe without a Pro Controller with friends.



But with the STEALTH Twin Controller Grips at my disposal, I was instead able to just pop the new Joy-Cons into each, and transform the flatbacks and awkward-to-press side buttons into ergonomically shaped handles with large, easy-to-press shoulder buttons - making Mario Kart World one of the best experiences I've had with the series so far.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Despite the low $15 price point, once I popped the Joy-Con 2 controllers inside the grips, there was no fear of them slipping out and smashing onto the floor. They fit nice and snug into the grips, but not so tightly that I couldn't easily pop them out at a moment's notice.

Each underside of the Twin Controller Grips actually features a cut-out section giving you access to the back of the controller. To get them out, a light push was all that was needed - which only fueled my admiration for these little, cheap Switch 2 add-ons.

Of course, these grips don't fix the bigger issue of the button placement. For example, once the left Joy-Con 2 is turned on its side, the d-pad buttons are your ABXY buttons, and their close proximity to the stick means your thumb is constantly stretching over to the left when accelerating. The ergonomic handles add a bit to the strain as well, as the relaxed grip of your hands means your thumb now rests more to the far end of the Joy-Con - but this issue is a factor when you're using a single Joy-Con regardless.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

It didn't take me long to forget my thumb was in an awkward position anyway, when it came to the massive, and far easier-to-press shoulder buttons. This generation, Nintendo did extend the size of the SL and SR buttons, which I'm eternally thankful for, but using them is still not the best experience. Especially when you're frantically trying to remind your friends why you're the Mario Kart queen.

But the STEALTH Twin Controller Grips add these large shoulder panels into the mix, which made drifting far easier, even with a single Joy-Con at play. The textured surface STEALTH (also known as 4Gamers in the US) added to these buttons isn't as grippable as the handles, unfortunately, but their large size has finally made me okay with being handled a single Joy-Con over one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers in my collection.

The STEALTH Twin Controller grips are never going to be the perfect substitute for a Pro Controller, of course. But at a time where compatibility with third-party controllers is still up in the air, and gaming is getting more expensive a hobby than ever, these less than $15 add-ons are an ideal way to get a more pro feeling Mario Kart World experience without the premium cost.

