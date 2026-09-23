Disney's Dreamlight Valley Switch 2 Cozy Edition is up for pre-order, but it's cheaper to stick with the magic of the OG

News
By
Published

This download code in a box is more useless than it looks

Image of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Switch and Switch 2 box art on top of a blue GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Disney/Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition pre-orders are available on the Nintendo Switch 2, but unless you're desperate to add that red-bordered box to your gaming shelf, I'd recommend sticking with the original.

The new $49.99 (via Best Buy) Switch 2 Cozy Edition is not even a game-key card release, and remains a download code in a box like the version before it. Disney has also packed in the exact same extras this time around, from the 14,500 Moonstones, cottage house cosmetic, and exclusive raccoon companion skins. What's more egregious is that the Switch 2 upgrade is free from the eShop, so if you're new to the valley, avoid this and grab the older (and cheaper) version instead.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition (Code In Box)
Switch
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition (Code In Box): $29.97 at Amazon

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition on the Nintendo Switch is just $29.97 today, making it $20.02 cheaper than the Switch 2 version. With it, you'll also get the game, 14,500 Moonstones to spend, an exclusive Cheshire Cat sweater, cottage house and raccoon in-game cosmetics, and some physical goodies inside the box.

View Deal

Dreamlight Valley is absolutely worth playing, especially if you never stopped being a Disney fan. Over the years, I've even come to love Gameloft's magical life sim even more than Animal Crossing New Horizons. Sorry, Tom Nook, hanging out with Goofy is far more fun.

What isn't worth it is this Switch 2 release. This is just the previous Cozy Edition re-packaged, with a new higher price on top. When I heard that Dreamlight Valley was making its way to the Switch 2, I had hoped we'd at least see a game-key release that included some of the DLC, like The Storybook Vale or A Rift In Time. These expansions typically cost $29.99 each, so providing them at a cheaper rate to new players would have been really neat to see. Alas, that's not what we've got.

Unless you absolutely need to have every Switch 2 game box ever released sitting on your shelf (even if it's empty), I'd recommend avoiding this for now. Disney and cozy game fans are better off sticking to the original Cozy Edition and downloading the Switch 2 upgrade pack for free from the eShop. You'll get the exact same game (with its improved up to 60fps) and rewards but will have $20 set aside, which could even go towards the new upcoming Keepsake Sea DLC. It introduces Milo from Atlantic The Lost Empire, what more could millennial Disney fans want?

Love collecting games? Check out our Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order and Silent Hill Townfall pre-order pages.

TOPICS
Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Mahershala Ali
    1
    Mahershala Ali agrees with Kevin Feige that the Blade fiasco was the "biggest failure" of the Marvel boss' career
  2. 2
    All Kick an Uma codes (September 2026) and how to redeem them for Uma and Carats
  3. 3
    Disney's Dreamlight Valley Switch 2 Cozy Edition is up for pre-order, but it's cheaper to stick with the magic of the OG
  4. 4
    Clayface star promises you will see the villain's final form, but you'll have to wait until release: "It's f***ing sick"
  5. 5
    Baldur's Gate 3 dev worries for Fallout: New Vegas studio Obsidian as Bethesda takes over management