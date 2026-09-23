Disney's Dreamlight Valley Switch 2 Cozy Edition is up for pre-order, but it's cheaper to stick with the magic of the OG

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition pre-orders are available on the Nintendo Switch 2, but unless you're desperate to add that red-bordered box to your gaming shelf, I'd recommend sticking with the original.
The new $49.99 (via Best Buy) Switch 2 Cozy Edition is not even a game-key card release, and remains a download code in a box like the version before it. Disney has also packed in the exact same extras this time around, from the 14,500 Moonstones, cottage house cosmetic, and exclusive raccoon companion skins. What's more egregious is that the Switch 2 upgrade is free from the eShop, so if you're new to the valley, avoid this and grab the older (and cheaper) version instead.
Dreamlight Valley is absolutely worth playing, especially if you never stopped being a Disney fan. Over the years, I've even come to love Gameloft's magical life sim even more than Animal Crossing New Horizons. Sorry, Tom Nook, hanging out with Goofy is far more fun.
What isn't worth it is this Switch 2 release. This is just the previous Cozy Edition re-packaged, with a new higher price on top. When I heard that Dreamlight Valley was making its way to the Switch 2, I had hoped we'd at least see a game-key release that included some of the DLC, like The Storybook Vale or A Rift In Time. These expansions typically cost $29.99 each, so providing them at a cheaper rate to new players would have been really neat to see. Alas, that's not what we've got.
Unless you absolutely need to have every Switch 2 game box ever released sitting on your shelf (even if it's empty), I'd recommend avoiding this for now. Disney and cozy game fans are better off sticking to the original Cozy Edition and downloading the Switch 2 upgrade pack for free from the eShop. You'll get the exact same game (with its improved up to 60fps) and rewards but will have $20 set aside, which could even go towards the new upcoming Keepsake Sea DLC. It introduces Milo from Atlantic The Lost Empire, what more could millennial Disney fans want?
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