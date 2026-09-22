After Palworld and Valheim, more than half of Steam's top 10 best-rated 2026 releases are early access survivors that finally went 1.0

Some players might be cynical about the whole early access process here in 2026, but it's still produced some of the best games in recent memory. Case in point? Just look at the top Steam releases for 2026, where six of the top 10 games are early access escapees that finally got their 1.0 update.
That's according to Steam250, which shows Palworld and Valheim as the year's top-rated new releases following each game's respective 1.0 launches. Other 1.0 launches in the top 10 include shopkeeping game TCG Card Shop Simulator at #5, farming RPG Fields of Mistria at #7, beaver city builder Timberborn at #8, and machinery-focused survival game Scrap Mechanic at #10.
Steam250 is one of the best resources when it comes to finding top-rated games on Valve's platform, but it's worth noting that its ratings aren't absolute. The platform uses a formula where the percentage of positive reviews are weighted by the number of reviews, so tiny releases with just a handful of all-positive scores don't dominate the rankings.
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In other words, there's some subjectivity to these rankings. But no matter the framework, it's still notable to see so many early access graduates standing tall against traditional bangers, including Capcom hits like Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.
There are plenty of reasons to be cynical about early access. Why pay for the opportunity to beta test a game? What happens when the devs take the game in a direction some players hate, as we've seen with Slay the Spire 2? What if the final game never delivers on the initial promises of the early access period?
But everything from Palworld to Scrap Mechanic show how powerful early access can be, too. Most devs will tell you that the process of making games is deeply iterative, and feedback from playtesters is essential to creating something great. What better way to get that feedback than from a bunch of players who're already invested in a given game's success? Clearly, it's working for some of 2026's best Steam releases.
Check out more games like Palworld here.
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