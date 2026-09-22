Lego Dragon Ball set officially teased, and clues suggest it could feature Shenron

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Someone clearly made a wish

Dragon Ball in order: Shenron being summoned by the Dragon Balls.
(Image credit: Toei Animation)

A Lego Dragon Ball kit is officially on the way, but this doesn't seem to be a playset for kids; judging by the teaser, it's a full-on collector display piece.

Revealed in a teaser that shows a lone Lego Dragon Ball rolling toward the other six before glowing with blinding light, the caption reads "Ready to make a wish?" The video then ends with Lego's "Adults welcome" tagline, which would strongly suggest this is a for-adults display model like Lego Pikachu and Poke Ball or the playable Donkey Kong Arcade set.

While that may seem like much to go on, it actually tells us a lot about what Lego Dragon Ball may feature. Gathering all seven of the Dragon Balls lets you make a wish, and the dragon Shenron appears when you do. With that in mind, it feels highly probable that he'll be present.

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The existence of Lego Dragon Ball has been rumored for quite a while now, so it's a relief to finally see it confirmed by the toy-maker. Now we can officially get excited, like our own Hardware Editor and resident Dragon Ball fan Rosalie Newcombe. When I asked what she thought on the set, she said that "witnessing the original Dragon Ball series logo at the teaser video instantly grabbed my attention. When rumors of this collaboration first leaked, I assumed we'd see sets based on Dragon Ball Z, which is the most nostalgic for anime fans over a certain age. The original series doesn't get as much love as it should, and there's big potential for us to see mini-figs of Kid Goku, Bulma, Yamcha and even Oolong and Puar. I'm already making space in my figure cabinet."

There's no word on when Lego Dragon Ball will hit shelves, and it's hard to give an educated guess on when we'll know more; the toy-maker often teases products that are a week or so away from being shown off, but some get announced months before the initial reveal. (Just look at the Lego Super Mario minifigure range if you want an example.)

We'll have to wait and see if this is good enough to join our list of the best Lego sets, but with any luck, it'll be as good as the newly-announced Lego Downton Abbey.

  • See all the latest Lego kits at Lego
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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