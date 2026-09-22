New 96% "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam hit and cozy dressmaking sim overtakes Diablo 4, Control Resonant, and more on the top-selling chart

Of all the surprise new games to top Steam's charts this year so far, Dressmaker might just be one of the most mind-boggling – but I'm so here for it.
If you haven't spotted it on your storefront home just yet, Dressmaker is a cozy new indie sim that does exactly what it sounds like it does: places you in the shoes of a dressmaker running a busy little boutique.
As developer Cozy Lives describes it on the wholesome game's official Steam page, you get to "choose fabric, cut out patterns, and sew them all together to satisfy (or sabotage!) townsfolk in this cozy crafting game inspired by real dressmaking."
Yes, sabotage. We love a bit of chaotic flair in our otherwise relaxing experiences, right? It seems most folks agree, anyway, seeing as Dressmaker already boasts a solid 96% rating and "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews overall… and it only released yesterday, y'all.
The hype is so, so real. As one person comments, "This game is everything I wanted it to be and more." Another adds, "You should buy this game. You can feel the love poured into it."
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.