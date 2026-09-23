A peek at Black Friday? This retailer just dropped the Nintendo Switch 2 to its best price yet

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Record-breaking savings in the same month as a price increase

Nintendo Switch 2 running Super Mario RPG with new Hardware Boost mode
(Image credit: Future)

Smyths Toys is getting into the Black Friday spirit a little early this year, dropping the Nintendo Switch 2 to the lowest price I've seen so far. While struck by a price increase from £395.99 to £419.99 at the start of the month, the retailer has struck £65 off those numbers this week.

That leaves us with a £354.99 sales price on the latest generation handheld. Since launch, and even with that lower starting rate, the Nintendo Switch 2 has only ever dipped to around £380 at other retailers. We're about £25 cheaper than ever before here, then, and all weeks ahead of official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Nintendo Switch 2
Save £65
Nintendo Switch 2: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Smyths Toys

This isn't just a record-low price. Smyths Toys is also throwing in a PowerA Slim Case (the one I use every day) for just £10 when you take them up on their record-breaking offer. That's all this free delivery or collection from your local store.

View Deal

So, should you jump in this close to sales season?

We've still got a good two months before Black Friday officially starts dropping prices, but the last few years have kicked off a new trend. Retailers are offering November-level discounts earlier and earlier, in a bid to extend that busy season as much as possible.

While it's always conceivable that prices could drop lower during the heat of the moment, there are a few good reasons to jump on a price you like sooner rather than later. The way prices are going at the moment, the absolute showstopper deals of the past have been MIA for the last few years. You'll no longer find a PlayStation for pennies.

In reality, this year's offers will likely focus around Nintendo's new bundles. Switch Sports Resort and a refreshed Mario Kart World package are heading to the shelves, with savings on games rather than the console itself. It could be worth seeing what happens with those prices when the main event kicks off, but considering neither bundle will be able to beat this standalone discount there's every reason to lock in this deal early.

Nintendo hardware doesn't lose its value too easily, after all. It took years for the original Switch to see these kinds of savings, and that was without RRPs heading north all the time.

Kitting out your new handheld? We're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories as well as the best Switch 2 controllers and best Nintendo Switch headsets.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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