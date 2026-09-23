Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage raises big questions about the Loki season 2 finale

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The Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage might clash with the Loki season 2 finale

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Loki season 2
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Footage from Avengers: Endgame Encore that sets up Avengers: Doomsday has hit the internet from its Korean release – and part of it raises big questions about the Loki season 2 finale.

In the new footage, Loki visits Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in their home from the end of the original Endgame. Peggy opens the door and asks, "Can I help you?" and Loki replies: "No, but I can help you, both of you."

In the Loki season 2 finale, Loki became guardian of the multiverse by taking his place at the tree made up of different multiversal timelines. Loki can't leave his place without the multiverse dying. So, how did he make it to Steve and Peggy's house – and is this the reason incursions are happening in the other Encore footage?

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It's possible, however, that this scene with Steve and Peggy takes place before the Loki season 2 finale. Though, we would expect it to take place after, since Loki makes no mention of Steve and Peggy in the Disney Plus show.

It all remains to be seen for now, but it looks like, whatever is happening with the multiverse, Loki is at the center of it all.

The Encore footage reveals plenty more. In one scene, Tony Stark is forging a Doom mask, implying Doctor Doom might be an Iron Man variant after all. In another, set within the TVA, we learn about catastrophic incursions across the multiverse. And, there's also a scene set after Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring the Hulk and Doom, as Doom says he's there to "collect" Bruce Banner.

Avengers: Endgame Encore arrives this September 25, so you can see the connections for yourself. Doomsday releases on December 18.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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