Sean Gunn says Man of Tomorrow is his "favorite of all" James Gunn movies

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Sean Gunn has high praise for Man of Tomorrow

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) staring down Superman (David Corenswet)
(Image credit: DC Studios)

Sean Gunn has shared his thoughts on Man of Tomorrow, and it sounds like the film is shaping up to be something special.

Gunn has a role in the DCU as Maxwell Lord, and he also played Kraglin and was the physical performer for Rocket Raccoon in the MCU.

"It weighs everything on it," Sean Gunn told ComicBook, when asked how Man of Tomorrow tips the scale between James Gunn's Marvel and DC movies. "Because I can tell you: I can't say anything about Man of Tomorrow in terms of what it's about or who's in it, or whatever. But I think it's okay that I can say that I've read it, and it's my favorite of all of them. So I'll be very curious to come back a year from now and talk to people about what they like the best."

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But, Sean Gunn also stressed that he doesn't see the two sets of films as competing. "I also want to say: it's not a competition. I'm so proud of the Guardians movies and the role I played there, and I think that I root for all of them. You just want the stories to be good; you want the products to be good; you don't want to be like, 'This is better than that!' It's more like this is for the audience that loves this; and the audience that loves this [other franchise], loves this. And let's just keep trying to tell good stories and bring everybody into the fold."

Man of Tomorrow is a quasi-sequel to last summer's Superman, and it will see Clark Kent and Lex Luthor team up against Brainiac.

It arrives on July 9, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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