Hey amiibo fans - If I were you, I'd grab these diorama accessories while you still have a chance

Amiibo dioramas are my favorite accessories for Nintendo's NFC collectibles. They're basically little pop-out displays that give you unique ways to show off the best toys Nintendo has to offer, besides just sticking them in a glass cabinet and calling it a day.
Originally exclusive to Japan, they occasionally appear across US retailers, though finding them in this day and age can be a rarity. Fortunately for amiibo fans both the Super Smash Bros. and Kirby series dioramas are available for $9.99 at Amazon, and if I were you, I'd grab them before they disappear for good.
The whole spread of dioramas isn't available at Amazon, but that's okay. Seeing any of these Japan-exclusive displays available at a US retailer is better than nothing, especially when they're as little as $10 each. I remember having to import one of the Splatoon releases for at least $20 / £20 a decade ago, so I'm a bit jealous of US amiibo collectors right now. Not to mention, the two dioramas up for grabs are the Super Smash Bros and Kirby series displays, which are some of the series I own the most amiibo for, and so would be pretty handy to have in my collection. Of course, you can display whatever one of the 953 amiibo in the dioramas as you see fit, so long as they fit.
These dioramas originally launched during the Wii U era, and so they likely won't accommodate some of the more intricate releases with fancy bases. For example, it's very likely the large terrain of the Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo may get in the way of the hollowed-out sections of the Kirby accessory, and the vehicles of the massive Kirby Air Riders figures likely won't fit either.
There is a solution, though. The neat thing about the amiibo dioramas is that you don't have to stick with placing your NFC toys in the exact spots as seen in the marketing images. As you can see from my Splatoon one in the image above, I just place my figures around as I please, and it still looks fantastic. The Super Smash Bros. diorama includes plenty of flat surfaces so you can do just that.
I suspect they'll disappear for good sooner rather than later, and could end up as reseller fodder. With the numerous 2026 amiibo out this year, hopefully Ninty will produce some new display add-ons but, for now, making the most of these is the best official way to spruce up your collection.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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