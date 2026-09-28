One Piece is taking one of its longest breaks ever until 2027

After almost 1200 episodes, One Piece is taking a lengthy break.
The hit anime won't return until 2027, marking one of the longest breaks for the show ever. "The final TV anime of the year, "ONE PIECE" Thank you for watching!" reads a Tweet on the official account. "Next time will air in 2027! Please stay tuned for further details on the broadcast schedule."
For over 25 years, One Piece released an episode a week – but, in 2025, it was revealed that the anime would instead pivot to a production schedule that is "capped to maximum 26 episodes per year starting in 2026."
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The Elbaph Arc, the latest release, ran since April 2026. So far, no specifics on when the show will return have been confirmed, but it's a gap of at least three months. A movie, One Piece: God Valley, is on the way in summer 2027, however.
One Piece has taken breaks before, including a break from January to March earlier this year, as well as a brief hiatus during Covid, and a six month break from October 2024 to April 2025. Anime fans will have to get used to more breaks as the new schedule continues.
"The anime is based on the manga, and historically, 11-12 episodes would encompass 4-5 volumes of the manga," Toei said when announcing the schedule change. "Going forward, under the two cours structure, new episodes will incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the manga while continuing to leverage the unique storytelling that is only possible with animation."
While you wait for more One Piece, check out our guide to the best anime to watch now to fill out your watchlist.
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