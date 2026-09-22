First Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 teases a bloodbath ahead of what looks to be another action-packed season

Netflix has revealed a sneak peek at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ahead of the season's October release.
The brief clip, which can be viewed above, sees our new crop of heroes, including the much older Weak Kingsley (excitingly voiced in the English dub by none other than Clancy Brown), as they find themselves surrounded by foes in the middle of what appears to be a job gone wrong.
Per the official tagline, the second season "presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077... a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?" Rumors of a third season abound, but CD Projekt Red has yet to confirm.
The previous trailer introduced us to some of the other new characters, including D (voiced by Koki Uchiyama and Nazeeh Tarsha), who is out for revenge, and a new protagonist named Roman Carrax (voiced by Momoka Terasawa and Valeria Rodriguez), an aspiring filmmaker who sets out to document real stories in Night City. I wouldn't get attached to these new characters for long, however, if you remember what happened to all of our favorites by the end of season 1... It's ruthless out there.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is set to hit Netflix on October 20. For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching right now, or, check out our list of new anime shows.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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