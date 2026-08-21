New Blue Eye Samurai season 2 trailer sees Mizu double down on her quest for revenge as Netflix confirms a January 2027 release

A new trailer for Blue Eye Samurai season 2 has finally arrived, and with a release date in tow.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Mizu is on a boat headed to London when a storm nearly causes a shipwreck. At the very end, we learn that new episodes are set to arrive in January 2027. A clip from season 2 was previously shown at Annecy, which saw Mizu arrive in London and become part of an underground fighting ring... where all the men underestimate her before she kicks some serious butt.
Per the official logline: "In Season 2, Mizu's bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose." The new trailer comes as part of Netflix's anime slate for Anime NYC.
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"Mizu's journey remains the same. Revenge is her religion," Noizumi previously said of the new season, when we received a first-look trailer back in 2025.
Blue Eye Samurai hit Netflix back in November 2023 and was swiftly renewed for a second season that same December. Created by husband-and-wife team Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the series follows a female warrior onna-musha who seeks revenge against four men, one of whom is her father. The impressive voice cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Brenda Song, George Takei, Masi Oka, and Randall Park.
For more, check out the best anime shows to watch right now.
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