Platinum boss teases more Bayonetta games in the future, despite series co-creator Hideki Kamiya having left the studio

PlatinumGames boss Atsushi Inaba says the famed action studio wants to make more Bayonetta projects in the future, despite the fact that many of the series' lead developers have moved on.
Bayonetta was an iconic release in the genre during the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, and the monster-spanking witch only solidified her place among the action greats with two direct sequels and a spin-off prequel exclusively on Nintendo consoles - not to mention her many appearances in other games, from Super Smash Bros Ultimate to Stellar Blade.
2023's Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon might not be where things end, however. Speaking to Famitsu, Inaba suggests there's still a long future for Bayonetta. (Good spot, VGC.)
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Asked about further games in the series, Inaba says he "can't really answer that right now," but don't worry. "We have a strong desire to further develop the character of Bayonetta and expand her world. Please look forward to seeing what form that takes in the future."
Notably, legendary game director and series co-creator Hideki Kamiya left the company in 2023 and opened his own development studio to work on Okami 2, a sequel to the cult classic Capcom adventure. He cited disagreements with the studio's direction as the reason for his departure.
As VGC notes, Kamiya is far from the only high-profile dev to have left Platinum in recent years. Abebe Tinari (Bayonetta Origins), Yusuke Miyata (Bayonetta 3), Takahisa Taura (Astral Chain), and Kenji Saito (Metal Gear Rising) are among some of the other big names no longer at the studio.
Mass Effect star Jennifer Hale would "love to play Bayonetta again," despite being "thrown under the bus" during controversy around the third game's casting
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