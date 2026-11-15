Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic director Casey Hudson says there'll be "new announcements" about the KOTOR successor next year

The upcoming roleplaying game was announced about a year ago, but we haven't heard much from the exciting project since finding out that BioWare veteran Casey Hudson is at the helm... until now, that is.
Speaking to The Fourth Curtain podcast, which you can find below, Hudson teases his new game studio Arcanaut has "some pretty exciting things coming next year" in regards to the Star Wars RPG. "So we're going to be graduallyrolling out some new announcements and information about the game, but, you know, you won't have to wait too long into next year before we'll have some things to share."
2027 marks Star Wars' 50th anniversary, with Disney promising a year-long celebration of its iconic sci-fi universe. Fate of the Old Republic could well show up as part of the company's festivities.
Despite the encouraging update, Hudson confirms there's no release date set in stone at the moment, though Arcanaut Studio is supposedly making steady progress on what he describes as a Knights of the Old Republic spiritual successor.
"I mean if you talk to folks at the studio, we work at a very brisk pace," Hudson says. "It's, on the one hand, challenging because we set a high bar for how quickly we can move, but, then, you look at where we get to - we work in six month cycles of big milestones every six months - and every six months we look at it and go, 'Oh my god, we've gone so far.' And so we're moving quickly through things. This isn't a project where we kind of wait around until the end to sort of figure out what we're doing."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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