GTA 6: The Album seemingly leaks with Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey as part of the full 34-song tracklist

A new video seemingly recorded from a music record store shows off the front and back of the Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album vinyl. We already knew the star-studded album would feature the likes of Travis Scott, Cardi B, Pinkpantheress, SZA and Keith Richards - and you can now add Dua Lipa, Blackpink's Jennie, Lana Del Rey and Zara Larsson to the list of celebs showing up in full force.
Here's the full GTA 6: The Album tracklist, according to the online leak:
Starting From Zero – Justice (feat. Michael McDonald)
That’s It – Tung Lean (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)
Ahh Yea – Playboi Carti
Rhyno – Travis Scott
Sexy Magic – Catriel & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred Again.. & Etienne de Crécy
Flower in a Hurricane – Justice (feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard)
Go Easy – Dua Lipa
Last Thing You Need – Morgan WallenSIDE B
E – Jnayco
Suzuki – Fuerza Regida
Macacoa 3000 – Rauw Alejandro
Dance With Me – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (feat. Elkane)
Bigger – Burna Boy
Count Up – Gunna
Let’s Rock – Kodak Black & Don Toliver
Wakin Up Flex – Young Thug
Ikyfl – Tee Grizzley
Tff – Don ToliverSIDE C
Don’t Chart – Cardi B
GMA – JT
Power Trip – Jennie
Blood in Your Eyes – Tove Lo
Fast Emotion – Zara Larsson
Sweet Like Candy – Camila Cabello
Only One – Fcukers
Sandunguea – Arca
TRDWFE – Rina SawayamaSIDE D
All Again – Rose Gray
Crazy for You – Lana Del Rey
Largate – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro
No Me Busques – Omar Apollo
Bright Lights, Big City – Keith Richards
Stone Kold Krazy Luvv – Jesse Johnson & Dan Funk
Overtown Lights – Stanley Clarke, Russell Davis & Robert Glasper
Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album isn't to be confused with the GTA 6 original score, which is being composed by dance duo Justice and looks to populate the crime epic with the heavy, bouncy synths we've come to know Vice City for. Of course, the in-game radio stations will also feature a wide range of other real-world tracks as is series tradition.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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