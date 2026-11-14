GTA 6: The Album seemingly leaks with Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey as part of the full 34-song tracklist

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Starting from zero

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)
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While GTA 6 comes out in just a few days, Rockstar Games has remained a little quiet about the 34 songs that make up Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album, but a recent leak seems to have revealed the mystery artists included on the tracklist.

A new video seemingly recorded from a music record store shows off the front and back of the Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album vinyl. We already knew the star-studded album would feature the likes of Travis Scott, Cardi B, Pinkpantheress, SZA and Keith Richards - and you can now add Dua Lipa, Blackpink's Jennie, Lana Del Rey and Zara Larsson to the list of celebs showing up in full force.

Here's the full GTA 6: The Album tracklist, according to the online leak:

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  1. Starting From Zero – Justice (feat. Michael McDonald)
  2. That’s It – Tung Lean (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)
  3. Ahh Yea – Playboi Carti
  4. Rhyno – Travis Scott
  5. Sexy Magic – Catriel & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred Again.. & Etienne de Crécy
  6. Flower in a Hurricane – Justice (feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard)
  7. Go Easy – Dua Lipa
  8. Last Thing You Need – Morgan WallenSIDE B
  9. E – Jnayco
  10. Suzuki – Fuerza Regida
  11. Macacoa 3000 – Rauw Alejandro
  12. Dance With Me – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (feat. Elkane)
  13. Bigger – Burna Boy
  14. Count Up – Gunna
  15. Let’s Rock – Kodak Black & Don Toliver
  16. Wakin Up Flex – Young Thug
  17. Ikyfl – Tee Grizzley
  18. Tff – Don ToliverSIDE C
  19. Don’t Chart – Cardi B
  20. GMA – JT
  21. Power Trip – Jennie
  22. Blood in Your Eyes – Tove Lo
  23. Fast Emotion – Zara Larsson
  24. Sweet Like Candy – Camila Cabello
  25. Only One – Fcukers
  26. Sandunguea – Arca
  27. TRDWFE – Rina SawayamaSIDE D
  28. All Again – Rose Gray
  29. Crazy for You – Lana Del Rey
  30. Largate – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro
  31. No Me Busques – Omar Apollo
  32. Bright Lights, Big City – Keith Richards
  33. Stone Kold Krazy Luvv – Jesse Johnson & Dan Funk
  34. Overtown Lights – Stanley Clarke, Russell Davis & Robert Glasper

Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album isn't to be confused with the GTA 6 original score, which is being composed by dance duo Justice and looks to populate the crime epic with the heavy, bouncy synths we've come to know Vice City for. Of course, the in-game radio stations will also feature a wide range of other real-world tracks as is series tradition.

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Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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