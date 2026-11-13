PS5 jailbreak dev says "just buy" GTA 6, because "things aren't looking good" for a game dump: "Don't say I didn't warn you"

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The dev suggests fans have waited long enough already

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)
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One of the developers behind the recent PS5 jailbreak efforts says that a dump of GTA 6 is unlikely to happen.

Over the last few months, efforts have accelerated in jailbreaking Sony's latest console, with people able to install emulators for PS2 and PS3 onto PS5 and a recent clip showing the hack working on new versions of the PS5 firmware emerging online. Naturally, the question has been how quickly is GTA 6 going to be pirated by players, with a pirate store featuring over 1,600 games emerging in recent weeks.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, doesn't seem too worried at least, saying "the monetization takes care of itself" in regards to modding and piracy, and adding that "every entertainment business that exists is subject to some element of piracy," but that he thinks it "will be manageable."

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In a post on Twitter, jailbreak developer Echo Stretch says, "I've seen so many people asking whether they should update for GTA or stay on their current firmware." But from their angle, it isn't looking entirely hopeful. "Things aren't looking good for game dumping on 14.xx , so if you're holding out for a GTA dump, good luck. Don't say I didn't warn you."

They add: "This is GTA we're talking about. We've waited a long time for this game, so just buy it and enjoy it."

Of course, with something as big as GTA 6, I have no doubts that someone will attempt to find a way. This sole game probably has more people at the ready than any other, and given it took barely any time for Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to be running on PC after launch, I have to imagine GTA will have a similar effort behind it.

Gearing up for Rockstar's big launch? Be sure to take a look at our recommendations for the best controllers and headsets to play GTA 6.

The white GTA 6 edition DualSense
The best controllers for GTA 6

1. Best for PS5: DualSense

2. Best for Xbox: GameSir G7 Pro

3. Best pro PS5: DualSense Edge

4. Best pro Xbox: Nacon Revolution X Unlimited

See all the best controllers for GTA 6

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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