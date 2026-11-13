PS5 jailbreak dev says "just buy" GTA 6, because "things aren't looking good" for a game dump: "Don't say I didn't warn you"

In a post on Twitter, jailbreak developer Echo Stretch says, "I've seen so many people asking whether they should update for GTA or stay on their current firmware." But from their angle, it isn't looking entirely hopeful. "Things aren't looking good for game dumping on 14.xx , so if you're holding out for a GTA dump, good luck. Don't say I didn't warn you."
They add: "This is GTA we're talking about. We've waited a long time for this game, so just buy it and enjoy it."
Of course, with something as big as GTA 6, I have no doubts that someone will attempt to find a way. This sole game probably has more people at the ready than any other, and given it took barely any time for Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to be running on PC after launch, I have to imagine GTA will have a similar effort behind it.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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