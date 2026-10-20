Another PS5 jailbreak has seemingly arrived ahead of GTA 6, and Sony and Rockstar's worst nightmare could be on the horizon

One of the most prominent members of the PS5 hacking scene claims to have created an exploit that'll work even on the latest 14.10 console firmware. With the release of GTA 6 looming and PS5 exploits coming out at a feverish pace, the question now is how long Sony and Rockstar will be able to prevent the long-awaited crime game from being pirated. It won't be possible with the current exploits, but given how quickly they're now coming, it feels almost inevitable.
Longtime PS5 hacker Gezine recently posted a clip on Twitter which demonstrates access to the console's debug menu on firmware version 14.10. The implication is that Gezine has discovered a new type of exploit that can jailbreak PS5s on current firmware, but the hacker has not released this method to the public.
Like other console makers, Sony typically requires players to install the latest firmware in order to be able to play new games. It's a key roadblock discouraging players from modding their consoles, since you need to keep updating to the latest firmware in order to play the latest releases, and that new system software will include back-end fixes correcting previously publicized jailbreak exploits.
We don't yet know what firmware the GTA 6 will require, but it's possible that it'll be 14.10 – which likely means that soon, it'll be possible to play GTA 6 and keep your jailbreak intact. It's also possible that another firmware version will be released before or alongside the game, but unless Sony is able to discover how this specific exploit was created, it'll likely remain in place until the jailbreak is released publicly.
While there are plenty of legitimate, legal reasons to jailbreak a game console – PS2 emulators with support for original discs are one notable example – the elephant in the room here, of course, is that many people want jailbroken PS5s that can play pirated copies of GTA 6. This, however, is the part that's not yet certain.
"Old way to dump executables does not seem to work at 14.xx," Gezine reports. In other words, there's no way to pirate games, GTA 6 or not, on the current firmware. Further piracy will likely require a new exploit for the console's hypervisor, a security measure which hackers have cracked in the past, but which has been secured as of the latest system software.
Sony is clearly keen to make sure these exploits stay under the radar and are quickly patched. HackerOne, a platform where companies can offer bounties to hackers reporting major security exploits to software companies, shows that PlayStation recently paid out a $50,000 bounty to a user who pointed out a major bug.
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The nature of that bug has not yet been disclosed, but you can be sure that Sony will do everything it can to prevent anything from disrupting sales of GTA 6 next month. Even if that means offering mountains of cash to the hackers continuing to break the PS5 apart.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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