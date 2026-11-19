GTA 6 seems to be a technical miracle with very little complaints about performance outside of its pitiful 30fps, but it seems something's going on with the PS5 version of the game that's causing repeated crashes.
ManyReddit usersare reporting crashesmid-gameassociated with the PS5 error code CE-108225-1, which seems to repeat itself after certain story moments early in the game, preventing players from moving forward. We were able to quickly dig out more than a dozen Reddit posts from people seemingly experiencing a very similar, game-breaking crash: "Legit cannot get past opening cut scene tried so many different things. Game just keeps crashing with same error code. I skipped cutscene and it just froze after as well," reads one such report.
"Ive tried everything. Cleared cache, rebuilt database, reinstalled, updated, restored license and it does the same thing," says another disgruntled Redditor. "Paid $100 for a game I can’t play."
The error seems to be affecting GTA 6 players on base and digital or Slim PS5 models, and appears to be specifically related to GTA 6 as I can't find any recent reports connected to other games. Some Redditors have drawn up extensive lists of attempted solutions, but so far there doesn't seem to be any that are successful.
Unfortunately, there are no updates to download for GTA 6 yet, and one Redditor who contacted Sony's repair service said they were quoted £300, which really doesn't seem like a very favorable outcome.
While there are enough reports out there to warrant a response from Rockstar and/or Sony, GTA 6 players on PS5 shouldn't panic just yet. A smattering of error codes on social media doesn't necessarily mean this is a super widespread issues, even though I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little nervous as a PS5 players myself who has so far, thankfully, experienced zero crashes in my several hours with the game. Regardless, I've reached out to Sony for comment and will update this article if I hear back.
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After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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