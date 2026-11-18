The PlayStation Network isn't down – knock on wood – but PS5 users have reported a rise in errors as the whole world counts down to GTA 6 release time.
Like other PS5 owners speaking up online, UK-based GamesRadar+ writers have encountered issues redeeming game codes and, very specifically, upgrading a GTA 6 edition. (Here in the eastern US, I was able to redeem a different game code without issue at roughly 12:45pm.)
The internet's ever-handy Downdetector notes that "user reports show problems with Playstation Network," with a significant spike in reported errors beginning at approximately 1pm ET today. That would've been around quitting time for much of the UK workforce, putting in my head the image of countless gamers seeing the unprecedented reviews for GTA 6 and running home to secure and pre-load their copy.
On ResetEra, some users who say they're in France, the UK, and neighboring countries claim that their PlayStation Store interface or GTA 6 downloads were sluggish or stalled, but went through after repeated attempts. One of our UK writers says his download also worked fine after brute-forcing his way through code redemption issues. GTA 6 doesn't have any physical discs, so everyone will be plugging in a code at some point.
However, the PlayStation Network status page is showing green across the board at the time of writing, for North America and the UK, suggesting these issues may be isolated or minor.
The last thing that anyone wants, especially Sony, is an obstacle between PS5 players and GTA 6. Some store slowdown is expected given the heavy user load anticipated (remember when Hollow Knight: Silksong crashed the planet?), even with early pre-loading taking some of the day-one edge off, so let's hope this is nothing more than some server hiccups.
GTA 6 review: "Rockstar hasn't just set a new benchmark, it has delivered the highest-fidelity sandbox of the generation"
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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