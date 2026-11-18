He who controls crossovers controls the universe a lot of money, and an MTG Dune Secret Lair has just been announced as the latest drop for Magic: The Gathering.
Rather than being a full collaboration like the recent Star Trek or Hobbit sets, MTG Dune Secret Lair is a smaller, more focused project that'll only be available for a limited time. Based on Denis Villeneuve's trilogy starring Timothy Chalamet and Zendaya, three sets will chart the different corners of this sci-fi world from political players to the mighty sandworms that make the desert planet of Arrakis so dangerous. They'll be available to order direct from Secret Lair as of 9am PT on November 30.
Universes Beyond
This is far from the first crossover set for MTG; there have been several in 2026 alone. Star Trek is the most recent one and is starting to get some decent discounts at Amazon now it's on shelves. There have been plenty of Secret Lair drops as well, including several announced at MagicCon Amsterdam like Stardew Valley.
The first of the three sets is 'Balance of Power,' a collection of cards that include major characters from all three Dune movies. This spans the Great Houses, the Bene Gesserit, and the Fremen. The second collection, 'Deserts of Arrakis', focuses on the planet itself with sandworms and tools the Fremen use to survive it. Finally, 'Spice' revolves around the titular resource and tools used to exploit the vital resource. You can get a look at each card in the gallery below.
While some of these cards are new (like the characters in Balance of Power), a few are reskinned versions of older MTG favorites. As an example, the Quicksilver Amulet has been remade into the Thumper, while the Cultivator's Caravan is now an Atreides Spice Harvester.
Director of Secret Lair Matt Hodgins says that "this one has been on a lot of wish lists for a long time, ours included. Getting to finally make it happen was huge for the team, and we wanted to give fans the things they have been hoping to see while still finding a few ways to surprise them. Getting to work with Legendary Entertainment to bring the cinematic world of Dune into Magic made the whole collaboration that much more special, and we’re incredibly excited for fans to finally see it. And with Dune: Part Three on the horizon, there could not be a better time to go back to Arrakis."
You'll be able to pick up the MTG Dune Secret Lair Super Drop on November 30 - in other words, around the same time as this year's Black Friday MTG deals. Balance of Power and Deserts of Arrakis are up for grabs in Foil ($49.99) and Non-Foil ($39.99) finishes. Meanwhile, Spice can be bought exclusively in Halo Foil ($59.99). Regardless of the finish, these three sets will only be available while supplies last.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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