This is your best chance of getting good deals on Pokemon cards and NeeDoh, but you don’t have long

Thanks to a Walmart collectibles draw, you have a chance of getting surprisingly good deals on Pokemon cards and the highly sought-after NeeDoh toys later today. And I don't just mean availability at the usual inflated costs - a lot of these offers are very reasonable, particularly on NeeDoh.
I don't want to sound dramatic, but getting hold of Pokemon cards and NeeDoh is an absolute nightmare most of the time; absurdly high demand and resellers make sure that they tend to be out of our reach, or they sit on inflated price tags. While this weekly Walmart draw isn't perfect (its Pokemon 30th Celebration items are still more expensive than they should be), it's often a lot better than usual and NeeDoh is basically a normal price. So long as you enter on November 12 between 2:00pm - 3:00pm PST, you should be in with a chance of getting something. OK, you aren't guaranteed an item... but a shot at one is better than nothing, and there's no reason you can't try again next week.
Walmart Collectibles Draw Although you aren't guaranteed an item, you've got a chance of securing some must-have goodies at a much more reasonable cost if you get lucky. Here are the basic steps:
- Set up a Walmart account with delivery address and default payment method. - Enter during the drawing window (Nov 12, 2:00pm - 3:00pm PST) - Wait for the results, because those who are selected get their order automatically placed. You then have six hours after the order to cancel or change your mind.
While the likes of the Pokemon Night Ultra Premium Collection are eye-catching (I've seen that going for double the price when looking where to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration), I think the most notable items are actually the cheaper ones. Being able to pick up a Pokemon 30th Celebration Poster Collection for $19.97 is practically unheard of these days, for example.
In much the same way, it's so rare to see NeeDoh of any kind - but particularly the sought-after ones - available for $5 or thereabouts. If you wanted to grab the viral sensation, now's your chance.
Again, there's no guarantee of getting any of these... but a shot is better than none at all. And because no payment will be taken unless you actually get selected, you aren't losing anything either. Basically, you may as well give it a try and see what happens.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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