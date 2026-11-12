Celebrimbor star had the perfect response to his character's surprise cameo in The Rings of Power season 3

The Rings of Power season 3 has now kicked off on Prime Video with a huge four-episode premiere. The new episodes take place five years after the second season as we meet Sauron deep in his fortress in Mordor as he tries to find the secret to crafting the One Ring.
Here, he's haunted by visions of the Elven smith Celebrimbor as Charles Edwards makes a surprise return following his character's death in season 2. Even more hauntingly, alongside these visions, Sauron has Celebrimbor's rotting corpse mounted on his wall.
Reacting to his return on Instagram, Edwards shared a picture of the moment writing simply: "Skelebrimbor". Fans of the show have been loving the post, including one who posted on Twitter, "His first post for months. And he chooses this image. I love this man."
Others responded to Charles' Instagram post directly, including several of his former castmates. Adar actor Sam Hazeldine wrote, "Still a great head of hair though!" while Poppy actor Megan Richards added: "Never seen you look so fresh."
Sauron star Charlie Vickers recently told GamesRadar+ that Sauron is missing Celebrimbor at the start of the new season. "I think he starts the season, like he's very isolated," he said. "He doesn't have a partner in crime in Galadriel in the first season or with Celebrimbor. He pissed her off and then he killed the other guy."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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