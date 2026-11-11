The Rings of Power season 3 debuts to a solid Rotten Tomatoes score, but it's the lowest yet for the Lord of the Rings show

This season of the Lord of the Rings TV show revolves around Sauron and his quest for the One Ring, while the Elves continue to struggle against him.
The show has debuted to a score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, which, while very decent, is lower than season 2's 85% and season 1's 84%. But, season 3 so far only has 29 reviews counted on the site compared to season 2's 173 and season 1's 487.
Our own The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 review awarded the show 3.5 stars, with our verdict reading: "With Sauron's terrible might threatening Middle-earth and the forging of the One Ring at hand, The Rings of Power season 3 is a dark, thrilling installment – but one still mired in dense, dragging subplots."
The Rings of Power is set to run for five seasons on Prime Video, which means there are still two seasons remaining. The show is set in the Second Age, long before the events of the Peter Jackson movies, and will take us up to the events of the Fellowship of the Ring prologue.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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