Wanda's surprise return in the VisionQuest finale means an emotional Scarlet Witch comic storyline should be adapted in Avengers: Doomsday

It's the season of the witch in the MCU – as Wanda Maximoff made her return as a pawn in Doctor Doom's multiverse-altering plans.
But if you know your comics, you might be aware that this seismic shift in allegiances for Scarlet Witch is quietly setting up an adaptation of one of the character's most iconic, emotionally affecting story arcs.
Taking place across multiple years in the early 2010s, Avengers: The Children's Crusade sees Billy Kaplan – AKA Wiccan – search for his mother Scarlet Witch, who has had her memory wiped and is about to marry Doctor Doom.
Soon, his quest puts him at odds with the Avengers and X-Men, eventually having to team with his brother Tommy to take down Doom – a cataclysmic event that sees multiple heroes die and, ultimately, Scarlet Witch seeking forgiveness amid a sudden family reunion.
While it's unlikely that the story will be followed beat-for-beat (Magneto plays a heavy role, for starters), it sets up a path towards Scarlet Witch finally bringing her family together, completing the arc first introduced in WandaVision.
With Vision having also appeared in Avengers concept art alongside Star-Lord of all people, there's plenty of fuel to this particular fire.
On top of that, it turns Doomsday from a parade of multiverse set-pieces into one of years-in-the-making returns. Scarlet Witch is one, but there also won't be a dry eye in the house if Thor and Loki share a scene together. That's one crusade we can get behind.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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