Marvel just brought back this dead Avenger during the VisionQuest finale, and it’s a major Avengers: Doomsday tease

VisionQuest has come to a close, but not without ushering in Avengers: Doomsday in a way that we did not see coming.
Warning: spoilers for the VisionQuest finale follow.
The VisionQuest finale has not one, but two post-credit scenes. The first teases Ultron looking rather genocidal and menacing out of a window, but the second? The second is a scene from Avengers: Doomsday that resurrects our very own Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch.
In the brief clip, we see a seemingly dead Wanda laying in some rubble... you know, the rubble from the Darkhold castle that she brought down on herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Suddenly, her eyes open. And who resurrects her? None other than Doctor Doom, who says, "Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."
So, what the heck does this mean? Well, Wanda is alive! And it's quite fitting that it happens right after Tommy asks Vision if they'll ever see their mother again. It also means that Wanda is going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, which we had suspected for some time now because of the inclusion of the Latverian witches (who are not in the comics and were created specifically for the movie).
However, I didn't expect it all to fit together so deliciously: It makes sense for this scene to be included alongside the VisionQuest finale because it harkens back to one very specific arc in Marvel comics, which, in and of itself, teases what we can expect from Wanda in Avengers: Doomsday.
In Allen Heinberg's Avengers: The Children's Crusade, which is a Young Avengers comic, Wanda goes missing. Her sons, Tommy and Billy, find her living with Doctor Doom as his bride, with no memory of her former life. It takes the help of the Avengers proper to free her from his spell. Could this be Wanda's arc in Avengers: Doomsday? We'll find out on December 18.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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