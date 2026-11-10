Amid Bethesda takeover and pivot to Fallout, Obsidian's finally making good on its year-old promise of The Outer Worlds 2 DLC

The Outer Worlds 2 is finally getting its DLC. Obsidian has announced that Side Effects Guaranteed, the first of a "two-part expansion" series, will launch on December 2. The devs had been promising DLC since before launch as part of the RPG's $100 Premium Edition, but you'd be forgiven for worrying that those promises were forgotten amid the massive shakeup at the studio.
The first part of Side Effects Guaranteed will offer a new region to explore on Eden, a boosted level cap with new perks grab, four new flaws to spice up your build, new gear, and an additional radio station. The story will have you working with one of two Sub Rosa agents as you decide what to do with the hibernating crew of a derelict ship.
We spoke with Obsidian about The Outer Worlds 2 DLC shortly after the game's launch last year, and at that time they'd only begun to sketch out plans for the expansion. But at least one thing has carried over from those high-level ideas: "Maybe we'll lean a bit harder into some of the more minor factions, like Sub Rosa, and build them out a little bit," game director Brandon Adler told us in 2025, and that part of the plan seems to have borne out.
While The Outer Worlds 2 was one of our favorite games of 2025, it never appeared to make much of a splash among the broader gaming community. Its fans feared that slow sales might lead to the DLC being canceled, and there's still some fear that the expansions have been truncated so Obsidian can move onto Fallout more quickly.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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