Mass Effect 3 modders further expand the trilogy's final mission with restored cut content, revamped war assets, and extended cutscenes

A popular Mass Effect 3 mod that overhauled the trilogy's final mission to protect Earth is even bigger now. To mark this year's N7 Day, the modding team have buffed out the threequel's divisive conclusion further.
The Take Earth Back mod was first uploaded onto NexusMods for 2021's N7 Day, and originally planned to "address one of the weakest sections of Mass Effect 3 - Priority: Earth." In case you need reminding, that's the section where Shepard and all of the factions that they've won over throughout the entire trilogy come together to hold off the Reapers.
"Bioware's mission was adequate, but it didn't account for the war assets you collected across the trilogy," the mod's description reads. "Take Back Earth primarily focuses on these with an overhaul of the Earth hub to feature more than 28 war assets, as well as cut content restorations, new interactive conversations, new cutscenes and more. Additionally, the Hades gun sequence and beam rum have had minor overhauls, and the mod is built from the ground up to work for vanilla players."
Now, we have Take Earth Back 2. Top of the list of changes - Hackett's speech and the Hammer Landing sequence have been expanded. Before the true battle even begins, the modders have also created a new war asset selection system, so you can properly assign your allies onto a holographic chess board of sorts. Of course, the available assets all depend on your decisions across the trilogy.
If that's not enough, whichever assets you choose will actually show up on the battlefield. So, you might see Salarian's providing covering fire from above or geth soldiers jumping in to help. There's also at least one brand new cutscene and foot soldiers change appearance depending on your choices, too.
That'll do it - time for yet another replay, I think.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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