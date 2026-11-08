Original Mass Effect director is "optimistic" the series will return as love for BioWare's RPG pours in on N7 Day: "To all the stories left untold"

Every year, N7 Day (November 7th) sees fans celebrate and reminisce on the fantastic Mass Effect series, but this year's milestone is a little different - it's the first without developer BioWare, which was recently closed at the hands of parent company EA. And as expected, love from former developers was pouring in from all sides.
Original Mass Effect game director Casey Hudson (who also led development on Star Wars: KOTOR) is pretty hopeful for the sci-fi universe's future. "Doesn't feel right to say 'happy' N7Day this year, but I'm optimistic that Mass Effect will live on! When Mass Effect makes its triumphant return, it will be thanks to the outpouring of love from players around the world," he tweets. "Thank you for sharing what it means to you."
Mass Effect 5 - or Mass Effect Universe - project lead Michael Gamble gave a big thank you to fans over on social media: "You all are truly amazing. The love and passion for this…universe…is incredible. Even in worst days, we could always count on you. To all the stories left untold. Happy N7 Day."
The original trilogy's composer Sam Hulick reveals that he had actually been chatting to BioWare about returning to write music for Mass Effect 5, via a new blog, though nothing had been set in stone. To celebrate N7 Day, Hulick's blog post also includes a re-scored version of the leaked Mass Effect Universe trailer - those bouncing dark synths at the end are just chef's kiss.
"I knew BioWare wanted to do something new with the music, and I wanted to be conscious about not just repeating the same formula used in the original trilogy," the composer says. "Fans really loved the ME1 end-credits song by Faunts, and I thought it would've been incredible to bring more songs with lyrics into the game. This would’ve been a great way to highlight more emotional moments in the narrative."
Former BioWare narrative designer Michael Tucker tweets that working on his favorite series ever was the "chance of a lifetime" and the experience was "nothing less than a dream come true."
"I'm proud of the work we did. I'm proud that as a fellow fan, every decision I got to make was aimed directly at delivering an unforgettable experience for the Mass Effect fans. What a gift it was to have that be my job for five years," he writes.
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Mass Effect: Annihilation novelist and one of the writers on the cancelled Mass Effect 5, Catherynne M. Valente, published a pretty substantial blog post for N7 Day. "I've lost count of how many times I've typed the word 'devastated' over the last two weeks," she writes. "Maybe that sounds silly. You can call it 'just a video game' all you want, but it will never, ever be just a video game to me."
Ex-BioWare animator Jonathan Cooper even released a rare, "very pre-alpha internal trailer intended to highlight the cinematics" of the original trilogy games. It's embedded above and worth a watch.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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